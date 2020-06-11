» News » 2020 » Meramec State Park welcomes World Bird Sanctuary f...

Meramec State Park welcomes World Bird Sanctuary for Raptor Basics Program June 13

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 11, 2020 – Meramec State Park invites the public to “Raptor Basics,” a special program presented by the World Bird Sanctuary, at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 13. Come out to learn why these birds are so special, what you can do to help ensure their survival and what role they play in our environment. Although none of the birds will fly, the birds will be on the gloves of a World Bird Sanctuary naturalist.

The program will be held at the Meramec State Park amphitheater. No pets, including leashed dogs, may be present at the program.

Visitors should follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and please stay home if sick.

Meramec State Park is located four miles east of Sullivan on Highway 185 in Franklin, Washington and Crawford counties. For more information about the event, call the park at (573) 468-6072.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

