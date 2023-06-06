Nutrigenomix selected as Preferred Provider by the Integrative and Functional Nutrition Academy
Nutrigenomix becomes a Preferred Provider for IFNA members looking for cutting-edge training and education on genetic testing for personalized nutritionTORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrigenomix Inc., a global leader in genetic testing for personalized nutrition, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Integrative and Functional Nutrition Academy (IFNA). Nutrigenomix was selected by IFNA as a preferred provider of nutrigenomics continuing education and training approved for CEUs for the maintenance of the IFNCP credential.
“We are excited to support IFNA with evidence-based education on the science of nutrigenomics and its applications in clinical practice”, said Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy, Founder and Chief Science Officer at Nutrigenomix. “Our team of scientists is at the forefront of ground-breaking advancements in the field of precision nutrition. Through our CEU approved webinars, we can now empower IFNA members with exclusive access to the most up-to-date information in this rapidly evolving field.”
IFNA and Nutrigenomix share a common goal of optimizing health and wellness using a leading-edge and evidence-based approach with a focus on building personalized nutrition plans to improve health outcomes.
“Identifying the root cause starts with knowing your own genetic blueprint which acts as a roadmap for optimizing health and wellness for each individual”, said Dr. Sheila Dean, Co-Founder of IFNA. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our members access to these educational resources from Nutrigenomix to enhance their expertise and provide leading-edge solutions to their clients.”
“The company’s affiliation with the University of Toronto and their commitment to evidence-based published scientific research are two of the many reasons why we chose them as a preferred provider.” said Kathie Swift, MS, Co-Founder of IFNA. “This reinforces our dedication to excellence that will allow our members to utilize the very best of modern science to improve health outcomes for their clients.”
IFNA members can gain access to all available education and training resources for free by registering for a practitioner account at nutrigenomix.com.
Nutrigenomix is dedicated to driving innovation and facilitating continuous professional growth for healthcare practitioners. With its commitment to stringent scientific standards and practitioner support, Nutrigenomix is regarded by many as the most trusted source of evidence-based genetic information for personalized nutrition. The company’s award-winning tests and services are the number one choice for thousands of healthcare professionals, clinics, and hospitals in over 75 countries, and it is the only genetic test for personalized nutrition that is validated by randomized controlled clinical trials.
ABOUT NUTRIGENOMIX
Nutrigenomix Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and their clients with comprehensive genomic information for personalized nutrition, with the ultimate goal of improving health and performance through precision nutrition recommendations. The company has offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Sydney, and São Paulo with a network of over 12,000 healthcare practitioners in 75 countries plus exclusive distributors in 15 other countries. The personalized nutrition reports are available in 8 languages and the current 70-gene test is available in four formats including Health & Wellness, Sport & Performance, Fertility, and Plant-based which is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. For more information, visit www.Nutrigenomix.com or email info@nutrigenomix.com.
ABOUT IFNA
Increasing consumer demand, advancing technology, and the changing healthcare landscape are driving the demand for clinicians trained in integrative and functional nutrition (IFN). The Integrative and Functional Nutrition Academy (IFNA) is one of the most respected online functional nutrition training and mentoring programs in the industry. It was founded by two of the nation’s premier integrative medicine nutritionists, Dr. Sheila Dean and Kathie Swift MS. Visit IFNacademy.com.
