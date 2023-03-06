Unilabs Selects Nutrigenomix as Exclusive Provider of Genetic Testing for Personalized Nutrition
Nutrigenomix becomes the exclusive provider of genetic testing for personalized nutrition for Unilabs Middle East in the United Arab EmiratesTORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrigenomix Inc., a global leader in genetic testing for personalized nutrition, is pleased to announce its partnership with Unilabs Middle East. Nutrigenomix was selected by Unilabs as the exclusive provider of nutrigenomics testing for their branch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“When it comes to your diet, a one-size-fits all approach is inefficient and sometimes ineffective.” – explains Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy, Professor and Associate Chair at the University of Toronto, and Founder of Nutrigenomix Inc. “Our research has shown that personalized dietary advice based on an individual’s DNA is more valuable than general population-based recommendations. We are excited to partner with Unilabs as our exclusive distributor in the UAE to bring our award-winning technology to healthcare professionals and clinics across the Emirates.”
“We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with Nutrigenomix, the number one rated genetic testing company for precision nutrition and a global leader in this field.” – said Dr. Doaa Alhaboby, Director of Health Innovation at Unilabs Middle East. “Nutrigenomix is a perfect fit with Unilab’s mission to be at the heart and start of all effective treatment decisions for a healthier tomorrow. Their ties to the University of Toronto and their grounding in evidence-based published scientific research are two of the many reasons why we chose them as our partner. Through this partnership, we will be able to offer our clients expanded services, including the only DNA test on the market for optimizing health & wellness, sports & performance, fertility, and weight management, in addition to a specialized report for those following a vegan or vegetarian diet.”
Healthcare professionals, hospitals, clinics and consumers in the UAE interested in learning more about the test can contact Unilabs Middle East at 800-UNILABS (8645227) or infome@unilabs.com.
Nutrigenomix provides healthcare professionals and their clients with cutting-edge, evidence-based genomic information to improve health and performance through personalized nutrition recommendations. The company currently offers a 70-gene test in English, Arabic and several other languages.
Built on award-winning technology and powered by a team of nutritional scientists and clinicians, Nutrigenomix leverages the latest advancements in research and technology to enable healthcare professionals and their clients to create effective changes for optimal health and performance. As the only lifestyle genomics testing company that was established at a major university and supports independent randomized controlled clinical trials worldwide, Nutrigenomix is proud to provide practitioners and health science students with free educational resources and training on the science of nutrigenomics.
The company’s 70-gene test is the number one choice for thousands of healthcare professionals, clinics, and hospitals in over 50 countries. Nutrigenomix continues to expand to meet the growing needs of healthcare providers and consumers for a high-quality genetic testing service. With its commitment to stringent scientific standards and practitioner support, Nutrigenomix is regarded by many as the most trusted source of evidence-based genetic information for personalized nutrition.
ABOUT UNILABS
Unilabs is one of Europe’s leading diagnostics companies, offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, and imaging services to patients across four continents. A leading digital champion covering the full diagnostic spectrum, Unilabs’ 14,200+ people save lives every day. Unilabs invests heavily in technology, equipment, and people – using digital technologies in its state-of-the-art laboratories and imaging institutes to improve the lives of close to 100 million people every year.
ABOUT NUTRIGENOMIX
Nutrigenomix Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and their clients with comprehensive genomic information for personalized nutrition, with the ultimate goal of improving health and performance through precision nutrition recommendations. The company has offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Sydney, and São Paulo with a network of over 10,000 healthcare practitioners in 50 countries plus exclusive distributors in 15 other countries. The personalized nutrition reports are available in 8 languages and the current 70-gene test is available in four formats including Health & Wellness, Sport & Performance, Fertility, and Plant-based which is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. For more information, visit www.Nutrigenomix.com or email info@nutrigenomix.com.
Communications Department
Nutrigenomix Inc.
4166698791 ext.
info@nutrigenomix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube