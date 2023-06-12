Nutrigenomix partners with the American Nutrition Association
Nutrigenomix meets robust standards to become an American Nutrition Association Health Partner℠TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrigenomix is proud to announce their partnership with the American Nutrition Association® (ANA) as an American Nutrition Association Health Partner ℠.
Nutrigenomix has been a pioneer in genetic testing for personalized nutrition worldwide for the past decade . With its commitment to stringent scientific standards and practitioner support, Nutrigenomix is widely regarded as the gold standard in genetic testing for personalized nutrition by prominent researchers, scientists, educators and practitioners.
“We are thrilled to support the ANA as an American Nutrition Association Health Partner and empower thousands of nutrition professionals with evidence-based genetic information for personalized nutrition”, said Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy, Founder and Chief Science Officer at Nutrigenomix. “Our 70-gene test coupled with the validated dietary intake assessment tool provide nutrition professionals and their clients with specific, actionable and individualized DNA-based recommendations to improve health and performance.”
The American Nutrition Association and Nutrigenomix share the common goal of a healthy society powered by nutrition. As the gold-standard for the unbiased science and practice of Personalized Nutrition, the American Nutrition Association is the professional home to thousands of nutrition professionals including physicians, Certified Nutrition Specialists®, and many other licensed healthcare and nutrition professionals.
The ANA’s rigorous standards make it the nation’s most trusted authority on nutrition. “As an American Nutrition Association Health Partner, Nutrigenomix reinforces their leadership in the industry as an organization that aligns with the ANA vision of a healthy society, powered by nutrition” said Michael Stroka, CEO of the American Nutrition Association.
“The work we do at the ANA to address chronic disease through the unbiased science and practice of Personalized Nutrition is possible because of the support and dedication of stakeholders such as Nutrigenomix.” said Stroka.
With offices in Canada, the United States, UK, Brazil and Australia, Nutrigenomix continues to expand to meet the growing needs of healthcare providers and consumers for a high-quality genetic testing service for personalized nutrition.
ABOUT AMERICAN NUTRITION ASSOCIATION
The American Nutrition Association (ANA) is the professional home for the science and practice of personalized nutrition. A non-profit, the ANA educates, certifies, advocates and connects to fulfill its mission to champion the science and practice of Personalized Nutrition. The Board for Certification of Nutrition Specialists (BCNS) is the certifying arm of the ANA. The Accreditation Council for Nutrition Professional Education (ACNPE) is the accrediting body for graduate clinical university programs in nutrition. Visit theANA.org.
ABOUT NUTRIGENOMIX
Nutrigenomix Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and their clients with comprehensive genomic information for personalized nutrition, with the ultimate goal of improving health and performance through personalized nutrition recommendations. The company has offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Sydney, and São Paulo with a network of over 12,000 healthcare practitioners in 75 countries plus exclusive distributors in 15 other countries. The personalized nutrition reports are available in 8 languages and the current 70-gene test is available in four formats including Health & Wellness, Sport & Performance, Fertility, and Plant-based which is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. For more information, visit www.Nutrigenomix.com or email info@nutrigenomix.com.
