Start Planning Your Personal & Business Future with Transition-2-Next Succession Planning Webinar

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It often seems it takes a crisis or emergency to bring action to get things done that we know are needed but never seem to get around to doing. This is also true for succession planning.
Mark O'Brien Founder & CEO of Value Growth Partners Leads Transition-2-Next Webinar Series
Nobody wants to exit which is why very few business owners ever plan for an exit. Eventually, we all must plan for our succession and transition of our business. Imagine your future “What’s Next” and develop your personal and business transition plan to achieve success.
Research shows us that more successful and sustainable exits are a transition process. We call the plan a “Transition-2-NEXT” plan. We call the team your Get-2-NEXT advisor team. What ultimately matters is a successful and sustainable transition that allows leaders and owners to achieve goals and life dreams. Success is planning and achieving What’s Next in your life’s adventures.
Value Growth Partners is introducing our Transition-2-Next Succession Planning Webinar Series to help leaders and business owners with their business succession planning. The first session of the webinar series is June 12 @ 2 pm CDT!
Value Growth Partners founder, Mark O’Brien is a certified exit planning advisor (CEPA) that will present the Transition-2-Next webinar series. This presentation is to assist business owners, leaders, family members, and advisors to businesses between $5 million to $100 million in annual revenue interested in succession and transition planning.
When you have one chance to get it right in a succession and transition – why risk failure? Reduce risk and plan for success with a Transition to Next Advisory Team. Seek support and guidance from subject matter experts SEM’s in their fields and experienced advisors.
Will you pass it onto your children or sell it to a third party? A transition & succession plan helps you to answer not just the “How you will transition” question, but it explores the “Why you would like to transition?” The Transition-2-Next Plan© focuses on succession planning to bridge the two related and most important transitions of a lifetime transitioning to your personal Next and your business Next. Our goal is to maximize the value and success of one of the most significant and challenging transitions a business owner faces.
In under 90 minutes, we will assist business owners & leaders in drafting One-Page Transition-2-Next Plan©. The One-Page Transition to Next Plan© is a preliminary plan providing the framework for the Business Owner to guesstimate the answers (uneducated goals) and to supplement these with solutions ascertained via analysis and research working with experienced advisors. Additionally, it ensures that the shareholders, family, stakeholders, and advisors are aligned and all on the same page.
The Transition to Next Plan© process delivers the most significant impact when owners receive expert guidance from several professional advisors on a variety of factors. There are specific areas where experts will add substantial value and save an owner money in the process. The One Page-Transition to Next Plan© should be a tool to summarize your goals and make sure your advisors, family, and stakeholders are aligned toward a successful and coordinated business exit transition.
Are you ready for your Next? Register today for the Transition-2-Next Succession Planning Webinar Series the first session is June 12 @ 2 pm CDT!
About VGP - Value Growth Partners (VGP) assists owners in developing and executing their unique growth and succession plans. We work with private equity, family offices, and strategic companies as investors and capital partners. VGP assists owners in defining growth priorities to maximize value in the shortest time while minimizing risks.
