Immedicare Extends Its Telemedicine Service To Provide Support During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Immedicare being used in Hall Grange, Croydon A resident taking part in a consultation A nurse at the Digital Care Hub

Telemedicine service has been extended to 800 care and residential homes to provide clinical support via video during the coronavirus outbreak.

The digital consultation puts the carer face to face with an appropriate clinician, while keeping everyone safe.” — Dr Sara Humphrey

KEIGHLEY, WEST YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, June 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immedicare extends its telemedicine service to 800 care and residential homes to provide clinical support via video, a move that has been vital to care homes during the coronavirus outbreak.The video-enabled NHS clinical service created a remote deployment process and an enhanced service offering to rapidly deploy the service into homes facing increased pressures. The enhanced service supports people to remain well in their own home, providing expert clinical care from a range of specialists, with the addition of GPs and GPs with special interests, hospital consultants, pharmacists, mental health specialists and social care to the already established base of nurses.Immedicare connects care and residential homes with the Digital Care Hub based in Airedale Hospital, which is staffed by a highly-skilled multidisciplinary clinical team from a range of specialist fields, who provide a clinical assessment over video to decide the course of action for the resident. 60% of these consultations do not require onward referral, and 90% of residents remain in their homes post-consultation.Local GP with a special interest Dr Sara Humphrey, who is associate clinical director for frailty, dementia and learning difficulties for NHS Bradford District and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group, said:“By using Immedicare, we have been able to scale up our service to care homes at speed in response to their concerns at this challenging time. The digital consultation puts the carer face to face with an appropriate clinician, while keeping everyone safe.“Having a multi-disciplinary team with access to a shared record means that in a single consultation we can assess a person’s needs and develop a personalised treatment plan that can be delivered in the safest place, whether that’s in hospital or the person’s own home.”Walter O’Neill, Head of Commissioning, Community Services at NHS Bradford District and Craven CCG says: “Immedicare has stepped up to be a critical part of Bradford district and Craven’s approach to support people with frailty to stay well in the community, with staff working flexibly and selflessly to meet increased demand.”

Immedicare Service Overview