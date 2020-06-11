Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,131 in the last 365 days.

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (May 31-June 6)

SALT LAKE CITY (June 11, 2020) — The number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,452 for the week of May 31 to June 6, 2020. There were 91,148 weekly claims filed during that same week. A total of $25,840,982 was paid in traditional unemployment benefits. An additional $48,284,790 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out to claimants, as well as $1,080,293 in federally funded extended benefit payments, for a total of $75,206,065 in unemployment benefits for the week. A total of 1,674 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims

May 31-June 6

Total New Claims

% Change

(+/-)

Total Weekly Claims

% Change

(+/-)

State Benefits

Paid

% Change

(+/-)

$600 Stimulus Paid

05/31/20 to 06/06/20

5,452

91,148

$25,840,982

$48,284,790

Combined Benefits

$75,206,065

Week over Week

4,996

9.1%

93,276

-2.3%

$25,463,189

1.5%

$47,995,870

Average Weekly 2019

1,131

382%

8,856

929%

$2,876,354

987%

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims

May 31-June 6

Total Combined Claims

March 15 to June 6, 2020

Total New Claims

% Change

(+/-)

Total Benefits Paid

% Change

(+/-)

Total Claims

Total Benefits Paid

05/31/20 to 06/06/20

1,674

$11,179,606

Traditional

180,296

$608,652,305

Week over Week

1,561

7.11%

$7,947,756

41%

PUA

29,881

$38,319,413

The number of individuals who ended their unemployment insurance claim on May 30, 2020, was 6,617. A total of 7,707 ended their claim during the previous week. As the state continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, this number will help demonstrate the number of individuals no longer accessing unemployment benefits.

“We have again seen a persistently high number of new and continued claims for unemployment benefits, however, we are also glad to see thousands stop requesting the benefit every week,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While the unemployment benefit has provided stability for many Utahns, it is an important reminder that it is also very temporary. We will continue to work towards getting claimants back to work and connected to the stability of employment.”

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims this week, as self-identified by the claimant at the time of their filing, were Office and Administrative Support (14.7%), Management Occupations (10%), and Sales and Related Occupations (8.6%).

The five counties in Utah that had the highest number of individuals file new unemployment insurance claims were Salt Lake (41%), Utah (15%), Davis (8.1%), Weber (7.8%), and Washington (3.3%).

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (May 31-June 6)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.