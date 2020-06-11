- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (May 31-June 6)

SALT LAKE CITY (June 11, 2020) — The number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,452 for the week of May 31 to June 6, 2020. There were 91,148 weekly claims filed during that same week. A total of $25,840,982 was paid in traditional unemployment benefits. An additional $48,284,790 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out to claimants, as well as $1,080,293 in federally funded extended benefit payments, for a total of $75,206,065 in unemployment benefits for the week. A total of 1,674 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims May 31-June 6 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Weekly Claims % Change (+/-) State Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) $600 Stimulus Paid 05/31/20 to 06/06/20 5,452 91,148 $25,840,982 $48,284,790 Combined Benefits $75,206,065 Week over Week 4,996 9.1% 93,276 -2.3% $25,463,189 1.5% $47,995,870 Average Weekly 2019 1,131 382% 8,856 929% $2,876,354 987% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims May 31-June 6 Total Combined Claims March 15 to June 6, 2020 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) Total Claims Total Benefits Paid 05/31/20 to 06/06/20 1,674 $11,179,606 Traditional 180,296 $608,652,305 Week over Week 1,561 7.11% $7,947,756 41% PUA 29,881 $38,319,413

The number of individuals who ended their unemployment insurance claim on May 30, 2020, was 6,617. A total of 7,707 ended their claim during the previous week. As the state continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, this number will help demonstrate the number of individuals no longer accessing unemployment benefits.

“We have again seen a persistently high number of new and continued claims for unemployment benefits, however, we are also glad to see thousands stop requesting the benefit every week,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While the unemployment benefit has provided stability for many Utahns, it is an important reminder that it is also very temporary. We will continue to work towards getting claimants back to work and connected to the stability of employment.”

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims this week, as self-identified by the claimant at the time of their filing, were Office and Administrative Support (14.7%), Management Occupations (10%), and Sales and Related Occupations (8.6%).

The five counties in Utah that had the highest number of individuals file new unemployment insurance claims were Salt Lake (41%), Utah (15%), Davis (8.1%), Weber (7.8%), and Washington (3.3%).

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

