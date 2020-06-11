Vehicle accident analysis/ preventable or non-preventable

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste Hauling Industry Rolls On

During these extreme times, the waste industry rolls on, and we’re all thankful for it. Since long before COVID-19, waste hauling drivers have risked their lives on the job daily. In America, waste management is the fifth-most dangerous sector to work in. Thankfully, in this current crisis, people are more appreciative of our dedicated service workers — waste haulers included — and the sacrifices they make to keep our nation clean and safe. This appreciation needs to be backed up with specific measures to increase driver safety.

Vehicle accidents aren’t cheap, either. Every year, these accidents cost companies an estimated $60 billion in medical expenses, property damage and other liabilities. Prevention is the key to avoiding these costs and bringing drivers home safely.

At the forefront of prevention is proper accident analysis. In order to determine preventability, each accident must be judged individually by comparing the data to established industry guidelines. This can, then, be used to teach drivers how their behavior can be modified.

Safety Management Systems works with leading truck and vehicle fleets every day to determine accident preventability and implement continuous driver safety improvements. This is done through a combination of software and services called Fleet360.

Fleet360 will investigate your accident data for you, then determine preventability based on FMCSA recommendations. It will then recommend accident-specific countermeasures for improved driver safety.

Additionally, Safety Management Systems software and services can minimize other safety risks that occur outside the vehicle. These include slips, trips, and falls, in addition to the health concerns that arise from repetitive arm movement, prolonged standing, exposure to chemical substances, and vehicle and equipment vibrations.

If creating a safer workplace and reducing preventable injuries — or even deaths — are priorities for your business, please feel free to reach out to the Safety Management Systems team in this time of need.

