Malaysia’s Mudajaya Group certified for ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System by ABAC Center of Excellence
Ir. James Wong Tet Foh, Mudajaya Group Managing Director & CEO is showing the certification for for ISO37001:2016 ABMS
I salute Mudajaya Group for implementing the principles provided by this world-recognised, respected certification.”KUALA LUMPUR, MY, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mudajaya Group Bhd, a leading construction-property-independent power production company, has successfully attained ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System certification. The announcement was made by ABAC Center of Excellence Sdn. Bhd. after conducting a comprehensive risk assessment and examination of Mudajaya’s Group anti-bribery policies and procedures. The process followed directives put forth in ISO 37001:2016, and Mudajaya met and exceeded the standard’s requirements.
The Scope of Certification includes the following: Provision of Corporate Management, Property Development & Management Services, Construction and Project Management Services for Building and Civil Engineering Works, Manufacturing & Supply of Precast Components for Construction Industries and Concession Assets Investment. “At Mudajaya Group, our mission includes a commitment to meeting international standards and the expectations of our stakeholders,” said Ir. James Wong Tet Foh, Mudajaya Group Managing Director & CEO. “For us, that means standing against bribery and corruption with the highest level of integrity and transparency. Earning ISO 37001 certification is a perfect way for Mudajaya to demonstrate that commitment.”
Zafar Anjum, Group CEO at ABAC Center of Excellence Sdn. Bhd., said that Mudajaya Group demonstrated the highest standards in preventing and detecting bribery and corruption to achieve ISO 37001 certification. “I salute Mudajaya Group for implementing the principles provided by this world-recognised, respected certification.”
ABAC Center of Excellence Sdn. Bhd. “ABAC Certification” services are accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS CB number: 10613), making it the leading certification body specialising in global anti-bribery and anti-corruption, risk and compliance management system standards. There is a strong likelihood that ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System will continue to set the pace for a globally recognised "adequate procedures" standard for corporations embroiled in corruption litigation proceedings. However, for now, the most powerful "assurance" tool that public and private sector organisations can use in their defence strategy is ISO 37001 ABMS certification.
About ABAC® Center of Excellence Sdn. Bhd.
Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption (ABAC®) Center of Excellence Sdn. Bhd., powered by CRI Group, is an independent certification body established for Anti-Bribery Management System, providing ISO 37001 training and accredited certification. ABAC Certification is an accredited conformity assessment body in issuing ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems certification. ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System is an internationally accepted standard that specifies the procedures by which an organisation should implement in preventing bribery while detecting and reporting any bribery incident that occurs. The ABAC® Center of Excellence Sdn. Bhd. operates through its global network of certified ethics and compliance professionals, qualified auditors, financial and corporate investigators, certified fraud examiners, forensic analysts and accountants.
ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY
Since 1990, CRI Group (Corporate Research and Investigations Limited) has safeguarded businesses from fraud and corruption, providing insurance fraud investigations, employee background screening, investigative due diligence, third-party risk management, compliance, and other professional investigative research services.
