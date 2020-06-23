Microsoft Dynamics 365 Procurement and Sourcing Webinar and Presentation by Unify Dots
Procurement and Sourcing Webinar on Vendor Sourcing and Onboarding with PO Issuance, Receipt, Invoicing and Payment Processing using Microsoft Dynamics 365
At Unify Dots, we believe that automating procurement processes with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Procurement and Sourcing software solution will lower costs, drive productivity and improve profit margins.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Traditional procurement process in a business is time consuming and complex, often posing challenges around over-spending, budget controls, gaining appropriate approvals and lack of insight on spend analysis. This webinar on Procurement and Sourcing with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain ERP will demonstrate how to automate and streamline your entire Procure to Pay process, improving overall business by cutting supply chain risks and sourcing expenses.
— Manny Tanseco, General Manager
This free online event is scheduled on Thursday, July 16th 3:00 PM Pacific Time (USA Version) and Wednesday, July 22nd 11:00 AM SGT/ 1:00 PM AEST (Asia Pacific/ Australia version). Attendees will discover how Microsoft Dynamics 365 can help your business achieve seamless digital transformation with configurable workflows, seamless RFx issuance, easy document traceability, automated three-way matching with a 360 degree view of all vendor information. These are just some of the benefits the cloud-based Microsoft procurement solution can provide your organization.
UNIFY Dots, a leading business application software provider specializing in ERP, Procurement Software, Chatbots, CRM, and Supplier Management solutions will hold this free webinar about Microsoft Dynamics 365 Procurement and Sourcing, which provides digital Supply Chain Management solutions to manufacturing, logistics, real estate, telecommunications and public sector.
You can register for the webinar at this website https://procurement-software.eventbrite.com/.
In the Procurement and Sourcing functionality within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain ERP, you create purchasing policies to control the purchasing process. Additionally, you identify suppliers, onboard suppliers as new vendors, maintain vendor information, create agreements with your vendors, order items and services, maintain purchase orders, and confirm receipt of products. After vendor transactions are processed through Accounts payable, you can also analyze spending and vendor performance.
Unable to join? Register and we will send you a recording of the webinar. Go to this website to register https://procurement-software.eventbrite.com/.
