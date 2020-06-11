Update: Road Closure i 89 north exit 13 and exit 14

Update – The roadway has been reopened.

I 89 northbound in the area of exit 13 and exit 14 is currently closed due to an incident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.