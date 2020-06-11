Topics Covered in Two Interviews by Fotis Georgiadis Include Beauty and Instagram
Mark Greenspan on beauty and Chelle Neff on leveraging Instagram
The world is not one pie for everyone. We each have our own pie! When one person is successful, they are never taking away from you
— Chelle Neff, founded Urban Betty
Beauty and technology have finally met for lunch and from the looks of it, the world is a brighter place. Fotis Georgiadis interviewed Mark Greenspan recently, an excerpt below, on the topic of beauty and technology. In addition, Fotis Georgiadis also interviewed Chelle Neff on the topic on leveraging Instagram. An excerpt of this interview is available below as well.
-
Mark Greenspan, founded Beauty Fix Med Spa concept in NYC
Can you share three things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
I am personally very excited to see what happens in the next decade, not only in the field of lasers and novel compounds that will improve upon the facial fillers of today, but more so with artificial intelligence, genomics, and anti-aging medications. I think anything that can help slow down or reverse biological aging, to some degree, will have a significant impact on aesthetics.
The advancement in Genomics and artificial intelligence should bring us to know things that were never possible before. This will allow for exponential improvements that most people cannot fathom. A better understanding of one’s unique genetic variations will allow for the personalization of skincare products and precise pharmaceuticals that will fit each person’s genetic information.
The emerging breakthroughs that will be discovered in the realm of stem cells should have wide-reaching benefits in regenerating organs. Biologists are beginning to in Japan to grow retinas and cornea from a small sample of skin. I can only imagine what will be learned on how to treat our aging skin.
Augmented reality will help to keep propelling the surge of online shopping for makeup and skincare. Improvements in facial recognition try on apps that will change the online experience.
Can you share three things that most concern you about the industry? If you could implement three ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
1)The advancement of smart skincare tools and virtual try-on apps could help fuel insecurities when they result in negative feedback to the users. People may not be able to grasp the proper meanings and put them into perspective. It can also lead to people to have less human interaction with beauty consultants and rely just on computers for advice. Although intended to be personalized recommendations, they may be way off the mark until the technology continues to improve.
Solution
Is to have many trusted resources to keep a close eye and give as much realistic, unbiased information to the public
2) The advancement in technology has been occurring since the beginning of time, but now technology is growing exponentially at a rate never known before. I think there are a tiny fraction of the 8 billion people that even have a clue as to what’s to come in the next 20 years. Futurist and well-respected genius Ray Kurzweil, who is also the director of engineering at Google, explains the law of accelerating returns. Our growth is not linear but exponential and that we will see 20,000 years of progress in the 21 st century, not 100. I think technology is impressive when used for improving mankind, but there are always have been unintended consequences that are hard to predict.
This is another area that just needs more coverage regularly to get more people ready for changes, so they don’t seem as abrupt as they will if we stay on the current course. As of now, you need to follow select people and companies like Singularity University, Ray Kurzweil, or Aubrey de Grey to stay on the cutting edge. These names, unfortunately, are not familiar with the masses like our Hollywood celebrities or Instafamous models
3)The explosion of online platforms like Amazon and other ones that use 3rd party sellers may increase the amount of counterfeit skincare products on the market. Aside from just being ripped off, the more significant concern is to what is in these products that we are putting into our skin.
Solution
There needs to be more oversight by these platforms to rid themselves of counterfeit products, and there should also be an agency that just dedicated to monitoring the skincare industry. The ingredients that are used in many bestselling products have a very suspect component, to say the least, that we all have used. Read the complete interview here.
-
Chelle Neff, founded Urban Betty
Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.
First and foremost, separate your personal account from your business account. First impressions are everything. You are important, so make your profile present that. If it’s a business account, please set it as a business account. This change will give anyone searching for your business clickable links to your phone number and email. Your profile will automatically display your physical address and website. Don’t forget to have a profile pic that is clean, clear, and happy! Brands should be your logo, and personal pages should have your face as the profile pic.
Make your photo layout beautiful and cohesive. Pick a theme, color, and plan for every single photo and stick with it. Content is critical — post daily. Your photo has a 2-hour lifespan. Your page is only as relevant as your last nine photos.
Post what people want to see. They want to see your personality along with your brand, behind the scenes photos give people a glimpse into who you are. Be careful about posting too many selfies. Sprinkle them here and there if you have to, and be relevant to your brand. Post a “How-To” What can others learn from you? A hairstyle, a recipe, or how to use a particular beauty product.
Read the rest of Chelle Neff's interview and the other ways to leverage Instagram here.
email us here