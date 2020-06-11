Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Release - Larceny from Motor Vehicle - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  20A502029

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Amy LeClair                                      

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: June 6th during the early morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pope Road Lowell VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from Motor Vehicle

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                                

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Timothy Rooney

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06-06-20 VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from Timothy Rooney reporting that sometime during the early morning hours, someone broke into his motor vehicle, parked in his driveway, and stole his firearm.  Evidence was collected at the scene.  Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-4739

 

You just read:

