News Release - Larceny from Motor Vehicle - Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502029
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: June 6th during the early morning hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pope Road Lowell VT
VIOLATION: Larceny from Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Timothy Rooney
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06-06-20 VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from Timothy Rooney reporting that sometime during the early morning hours, someone broke into his motor vehicle, parked in his driveway, and stole his firearm. Evidence was collected at the scene. Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-4739