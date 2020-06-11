ShowStoppers® TV features tools, tech for dads and grads from Matterport, Omron, SanDisk and Shure

Today’s broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV connected Matterport, Omron, SanDisk & Shure with technology & business journalists around the globe

AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s online broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV, http://www.showstoppers.com, featured four companies with tools and tech for “Dads and Grads” – connecting Matterport, Omron, SanDisk and Shure with technology and business journalists around the globe.

The broadcast episodes are online editions of the in-person press events that ShowStoppers organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world -- creating the first series of showcase events on the digital screen as a new platform for multiple companies to launch products and services, meet the press, and generate coverage.

Journalists from 25 countries registered in advance to attend the one-hour broadcast, organized as a virtual press conference. Each company presented for ten minutes, with questions moderated by Rob Pegoraro, who writes about computers, gadgets, telecom, social media, apps, and other things that beep or blink for such outlets as USA Today, Fast Company, and Wirecutter. He has met most of the founders of the Internet and once received a single-word e-mail reply from Steve Jobs. He is also the parent of a nine-year-old early adopter. At the end of the broadcast, each company was provided a private virtual meeting room to continue the conversation with specific questions from journalists.

Matterport, http://www.matterport.com, demonstrated “Matterport for iPhone, a breakthrough way to create, edit, and share high fidelity 3D digital twins of any physical space. With the app, iPhone owners now have a fast and easy way to capture a 3D environment; personalize it with embedded notes, links, labels or videos; and share it with a simple click. Visitors can explore the spaces in immersive 3D that is just like being there in person,” said Robin Daniels, chief marketing officer.

OMRON, http://www.omron.com, “showcased two products that make great gifts for dads and 2020 grads. HeartGuide, the first wearable blood pressure monitor, uses an inflatable oscillometric blood pressure cuff, and is FDA cleared to ensure medically accurate and reliable readings. Avail, the first TENS unit from OMRON with wireless and dual channel capability, provides relief from chronic, acute and arthritic pain with FDA cleared TENS technology - a great gift for the weekend warrior dad or fitness enthusiast,” said Carol Lucarelli, director of marketing and eCommerce.

SanDisk, http://www.sandisk.com, demonstrated “The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD, which delivers blazing-fast sustained performance, making it the perfect gift for the creative professional in your life, from the recent photography school grad to the dad who acts as the family historian. Available in up to 2TB, the drive is great for those who want to save and transfer large files quickly and do real-time editing. Its ruggedized design delivers confidence that data is protected from water, dust and drops,” said Dakota Calvert, product marketing manager.

Shure, http://www.shure.com, introduced new wireless, noise-canceling headphones. “For decades, Shure has designed headphones for the professional audio industry – people who wear headphones all day for a living – so creating comfortable, high-quality headphones with top of the line engineering is in the Shure DNA. AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is the first wireless headphone from Shure to bring this same level of studio-quality audio to Dad's everywhere. AONIC 50 boasts 20 hours of battery life, offering long-term value and the most premium listening experience,” said Laura Clapp Davidson, who heads the Musician and Consumer Audio market development team.

