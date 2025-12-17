For sixth time, ShowStoppers to introduce journalists to 10 startups from Japan at two ShowStoppers events during CES

From microsatellites to regenerative bicycles, holographic cities, robot design, AI cheating, and more

LAS VEGAS, NV, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro satellites to test new products in microgravity, semi-superconducting regenerative bicycles, holographic cities on a tabletop, tools to detect AI cheating and fraud, how to use natural language to model new parts for robots, and more -- for the sixth time, ShowStoppers®, https://www.showstoppers.com, will introduce 10 startup companies from Japan with new tech for work, home and play to tech and business journalists from around the world – and potential investors and business partners -- at two ShowStoppers® special events during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

The startups are organized and selected by ShowStoppers partner JETRO, https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/, the Japan External Trade Organization, a government-supported agency that assists innovative startups in expanding their businesses into the global market. With the mission to export Japanese ingenuity worldwide, JETRO provides a wide range of funding and educational programs. JETRO has organized the CES JAPAN Pavilion (J-Startup Pavilion) since 2019.

The first of the two events is ShowStoppers Launchit, scheduled for Sunday, 2 Jan. 2025, 1-3 pm at the Mandalay Bay convention hall. At this event, each of 10 startups selected by JETRO gets 4 minutes to pitch for coverage and investment. The companies include:

• Amatelus – developer of SwipeVideo, http://swipevideo.jp/en, the world’s first patented cloud-based streaming technology, where users switch perspective by swiping through footage captured by any number of cameras, no app needed.

• Gakugeki, https://www.gakugeki.biz/en – will show a prototype of a new immersive entertainment experience.

• Hello Space, https://hello-space.co/ – launching the world’s first self-charging “Smart E-bike” and “Smart Spin Bike,” equipped with "MAG DRIVE," a patented semi-superconducting regenerative drive system that charges a battery by pedaling without magnetic resistance.

• Innovative Space Carrier - democratizing space with "Narravity," https://narravity.io/, an autonomous microgravity lab that allows companies to access low Earth orbit for product development, stress testing, and validation in harsh space environments.

• POCKET RD, https://pocket-rd.com/en/ – will demo AVATARIUM Portable, a mobile, immersive video booth that turns users into avatars. With a simple face scan, users instantly appear in dynamic, themed videos, like stepping into a game or film – and receive a personalized digital souvenir.

• Portablgraph, https://www.portalgraph.com/en – software that turns any display into a stereoscopic 3D experience, including a Geo Portal that projects a touchable 360-degree holographic city onto any tabletop, making urban visualization feel straight out of science fiction.

• Qlay, https://qlay.ai/ – launching an AI Proctor that detects AI-assisted cheating and fraud during remote interviews and tests.

• Tokoshie, https://tokoshie3d.xyz/en/ – building a conversational AI CAD platform that helps robotics companies bring new hardware to market faster; teams create and modify mechanical designs through natural language instead of complex CAD, allowing even non-experts to quickly generate production-ready 3D models.

• Verne, https://verne-tech.com/ – debuts and demonstrates how the voice-focused noise-cancellation features of Wearphone enable private calls and AI voice interaction in open spaces. The company will also preview an early prototype of its voice AI assistant, Andy, designed for hands-free, voice-first work.

• Wiillow, https://wiillow.com/ – will demo a counselor/teacher web app dashboard where an AI copilot turns student check-ins and educator notes into research-backed plans, daily activities, progress insights, and personalized dashboards.

At the second event, all 10 startups will launch and demonstrate products and services to hundreds of journalists, influencers, industry and financial analysts, and investors attending ShowStoppers, the annual blockbuster press event set for Tuesday, 6 Jan. 2025, in the Grand Ballroom of the Bellagio Hotel.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers press events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics or smart cities; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

Beginning its 29th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

