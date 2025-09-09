4 tech news sites, influencers select winners of Gadgety Awards at ShowStoppers @ IFA 25 press event

From left, Ryne Hager from Muse PR; Ryan Wang, PR Manager at Elegoo; Helena Stone, Nick Gray, Isa Rodriguez, Eliane Fiolet

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BERLIN, 9 Sept. 2025 – Four online news sites and influencers that report technology news and review new products selected 17 winners of the Gadgety Awards, which recognize “the best, most cutting-edge consumer electronics and sophisticated home appliances” that launched at ShowStoppers®, the official press event of IFA 2025.

The judges included tech journalists Helena Stone, editor in chief at Geekspin.co, https://geekspin.co/; Nick Gray, editor in chief at Phandroid.com, https://phandroid.com/; Eliane Fiolet, co-founder and chief executive officer at Ubergizmo.com, https://ubergizmo.com/; and Isa Rodriguez, founder and editor of @IsaDoes, https://www.instagram.com/isadoes_/?hl=en.

The winners are:

● 3i G10+, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/EN_3i-G10_Press-release-.pdf, the world’s first robot vacuum with debris compression and extendable mop. Winner in the Best Smart Home Product category.

● Acemate’s Tennis Robot, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/03-Product-Deck-Acemate-Tennis-Robot-5.pdf, the world’s first AI-powered tennis robot capable of true rally play, designed to bring professional-grade training and authentic match experience to players of all levels. Winner in the Best Tech Innovation, Best AI Tech, and Best Gadget categories.

● Active 12 Pro from Blackview, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/Active12Pro-Black_01.jpg -- a military-grade rugged tablet engineered for extreme environments. -- industrial fieldwork, outdoor exploration, and mobile productivity. Winner in the Best Tech Innovation category.

● ELEGOO Centauri Carbon, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/Centauri-Carbon-Product-Introduction-1.pdf, which redefines home 3D printing with a truly plug-and-print, beginner-friendly experience. Winner in the Best Gadget category.

● eufy Marswalker from Anker, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/2-scaled.png – the worlds’ first stair-climbing robotic cleaning platform, breaking floor barriers with one device for the entire home. Winner in the Best Tech Innovation category.

● F25 Ultra from Roborock, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/Roborock_F25_Ultra-scaled.jpg – a handheld vacuum with steam and hot water modes that uses 150°C hot steam to tackle stains for chemical-free deep cleaning. Winner in the Best Tech Innovation category.

● Jackery Solar Roof, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/Jackery-Solar-Roof_compressed-1-1.pdf, where sustainable power meets architectural elegance, combining cutting-edge solar technology with timeless curved solar tiles. Winner in the Best Sustainability Product category.

● MagFusion Ark from Aukey, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/MagFusion-Ark_IFA-Product-Brief.pptx.pdf -- the world’s first modular, true wireless charger, supporting Qi2.2-certified 25W fast charging for up to six devices. Winner in the Best Phone Accessory category.

● PURE ONE A90S, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/A90S-1.jpg -- Tineco’s most advanced cordless vacuum, powered by 270AW suction and the groundbreaking 3DSense Master Brush, integrating DustSense, EdgeSense, LightSense, and Floor Type Detection for adaptive, edge-to-edge cleaning. With upgraded Clogless Master Technology for hassle-free debris handling and up to 105 minutes of runtime, it delivers a smart, spotless, and stress-free cleaning experience. Winner in the Best Smart Home category.

● Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight Wi-Fi, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/TrackFlex-Floodlight-WiFi-1-1.jpg, a dual-lens, hardwired PTZ Wi-Fi camera that combines 360° sweeping coverage, ultra-bright adjustable floodlighting (up to 3000 lumens), and on-device AI video search, empowering users to locate footage in seconds, deter intruders, and monitor expansive areas with precision. Winner in the Best in Home Security category.

● ReSound Vivia™ , https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/Media-Kit-ReSound-Vivia.pdf – the world's smallest AI hearing aid powered by a Deep Neural Network chip, to give users an extra boost with Intelligence Augmented, a human approach to AI. It enhances natural hearing intuition and ability to focus on what matters. Winner in the Best AI Tech category.

● SATELLAI Collar Go tracker for dogs, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/SATELLAI-Tracker-for-Dogs-IFA-Press-Release-UNDER-EMBARGO-UNTIL-9_4-AT-6-AM-CEST-2.pdf, a GPS-powered, AI-integrated pet wearable designed to bring SATELLAI’s proven location and activity/health monitoring to more pet owners at an industry-leading price. Winner in the Best Tech Innovation category.

● Speediance Gym Monster 2, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/Gym-Monster-2-product-brochure-3.pdf, an advanced all-in-one smart home gym designed for full-body strength training. Winner in the Best Gadget category.

● SwitchBot AI Pet, aka KATA Friends Series, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/03-New-Product-Lineup-SwitchBot-IFA-2025-3.pdf, an embodied AI companion designed to bring warmth, personality, and intelligence into everyday life. Unlike traditional smart devices or robotic toys, AI Pet combines emotion recognition, adaptive learning, and expressive physical design to act as a true family member—offering comfort, interaction, and companionship that evolves over time. Winner in the Best Toy category.

● Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/Tineco-FLOOR-ONE-S9-Scientist-7-2.jpg, an ultra-thin, cordless smart floor washer engineered for precision cleaning and a streak-free finish. Winner in the Best Smart Home category.

● UGREEN NASync iDX 6011 Pro, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/iDX6011-Pro.pdf, an advanced AI-powered NAS storage system designed for creative professionals and power users seeking top-tier speed and performance, smart features, and secure local storage. Winner in the Best Tech Innovation category.

● VeloNix from Speediance, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/formidable/8/Speediance-Velonix-new-product-brochure.pdf, a next-generation smart bike designed to deliver professional-grade indoor cycling experiences. Winner in the Best Gadget category.

"The IFA 2025 Gadgety Awards at Showstoppers showcase an extraordinary year for consumer technology innovation. From AI-powered companions that understand human emotion to breakthrough sustainable solutions like solar roof tiles, this year's winners represent the perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology and real-world utility. What impressed our judging panel most was how these products don't just push technological boundaries — they solve genuine problems and enhance daily life in meaningful ways. The diversity of innovation we saw at IFA 2025 at Showstoppers signals an exciting future where technology becomes more intuitive, sustainable, and truly integrated into our homes and lifestyles," said Helena Stone, editor-in-chief of GEEKSPIN.

