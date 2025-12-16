Infinix, Worx, IgniteTech to intro journalists to mobility, power tools, AI tech at sold-out ShowStoppers Power Sessions

LAS VEGAS, NV, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Power Sessions are sold out for ShowStoppers @ CES – and Infinix, Worx and IgniteTech will introduce journalists from around the world to new tech for work, home and play starting one hour before the blockbuster press event in January.

More than 1,300 journalists, creators, influencers and industry analysts from 66 countries are already registered to attend ShowStoppers @ CES, set for Thursday, 6 Jan. 2026, 6-9 pm, in the Grand Ballroom at the Bellagio Hotel, Las Vegas, NV., USA.

Starting at 5 pm, the Power Sessions showcase what comes next for consumers and business users from three pioneers in mobility, power tools, and artificial intelligence:

• Infinix, https://infinixmobility.com, an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance, will unveil a series of technologies at ShowStoppers CES 2026 centered around the theme "Joy Tech, Beyond Limit." The showcase includes its first seamless two-way satellite communication technology, aiming to deliver the most accessible satellite experience in the industry. Other major innovations include the HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture and industry's first built-in Piezoelectric Fan for smartphones; a series of dynamic smartphone back cover designs featuring the industry's first active optical expression system, which utilizes innovative technologies like the Color-Changing Louvre and others; and the industry's first magnetic AI Moduverse System for smartphones, anchored in a unified standard.

• Worx, https://worx.com, is a worldwide leader in electrification and robotization, driving innovation through its unmatched battery and robotics technology. As the global leader in robotic mower sales, Worx continues to innovate through the incorporation of AI vision and RTK technology, providing boundary-free, self-mapping autonomous mowing built for the North American consumer. Its PowerShare platform requires just one interchangeable battery to run 200+ tools across multiple voltage systems. For pro-grade performance, Worx Nitro Edition delivers more power, longer runtime and premium durability through brushless-motor technology.

● IgniteTech, https://ignitetech.ai/, is a global, AI-first enterprise software company that believes in the power of software to reshape businesses, transform lives, and fuel innovation. The entire company operates with AI-DNA, where AI is embedded at every level. This type of culture has enabled IgniteTech to develop two new AI-powered innovations within 12 months, Eloquens AI and MyPersonas. In addition, the company continues to infuse AI capabilities across its broader software portfolio, all while upholding its core philosophy of keeping humans in control of AI.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers press events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics or smart cities; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

Beginning its 29th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

