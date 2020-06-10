Middlesex Barracks/DLS
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302337
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/10/2020/0810 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S Route 2/Houghton Rd, Cabot, VY
VIOLATION: DLS
ACCUSED:
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/10/2020, Scott Rodd was stopped by Vermont State Police for a moving violation on U.S Route 2, near Houghton Rd in the town of Cabot, VT. Rodd was subsequently issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County Criminal Court to answer for the charge of Driving while his license was under Criminal Suspension
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 6th, 2020 0930 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov