Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,091 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/DLS

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302337

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                             

STATION: VSP Middlesex                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/10/2020/0810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S Route 2/Houghton Rd, Cabot, VY

VIOLATION: DLS

 

ACCUSED:                                               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/10/2020, Scott Rodd was stopped by Vermont State Police for a moving violation on U.S Route 2, near Houghton Rd in the town of Cabot, VT. Rodd was subsequently issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County Criminal Court to answer for the charge of Driving while his license was under Criminal Suspension

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 6th, 2020 0930 hours      

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: NO   

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.