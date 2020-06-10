Middlesex Barracks/DLS

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302337

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/10/2020/0810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S Route 2/Houghton Rd, Cabot, VY

VIOLATION: DLS

ACCUSED:

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/10/2020, Scott Rodd was stopped by Vermont State Police for a moving violation on U.S Route 2, near Houghton Rd in the town of Cabot, VT. Rodd was subsequently issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County Criminal Court to answer for the charge of Driving while his license was under Criminal Suspension

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 6th, 2020 0930 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

