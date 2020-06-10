Middlesex Barracks/Crash and Warrant
TATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A302339
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/10/2020
STREET: Kent Hill Rd
TOWN: Calais
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: County Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Anthony Lee
AGE: 28
HELMET: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: VZ800K1
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/10/2020 at approximately 1037 hours, The Vermont State
Police Middlesex barracks responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash with a
deer on Kent Hill Rd, Calais, VT. The operator, Lee was wearing his helmet.
While the motorcycle was not damaged, Lee was transported to CVMC for a serious
but non-life threatening lower limb injury. Investigation revealed Lee was
wanted in New Hampshire. Lee was subsequently issued a citation to appear in
Washington County Court house to answer for the charge of Fugitive from Justice
due to the outstanding warrants from New Hampshire.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Operation Without a License T23 VSA 601
Expired Registration T23 VSA 301
Operating Without Insurance T23 VSA 800(a)
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/2020 1030 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
