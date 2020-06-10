Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Crash and Warrant

TATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A302339                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: VSP Middlesex                           

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/10/2020

STREET: Kent Hill Rd

TOWN: Calais

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: County Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Anthony Lee

AGE: 28

HELMET: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: VZ800K1

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/10/2020 at approximately 1037 hours, The Vermont State

Police Middlesex barracks responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash with a

deer on Kent Hill Rd, Calais, VT. The operator, Lee was wearing his helmet.

While the motorcycle was not damaged, Lee was transported to CVMC for a serious

but non-life threatening lower limb injury. Investigation revealed Lee was

wanted in New Hampshire. Lee was subsequently issued a citation to appear in

Washington County Court house to answer for the charge of Fugitive from Justice

due to the outstanding warrants from New Hampshire.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Operation Without a License T23 VSA  601

                                                            Expired Registration        T23 VSA  301

                                                            Operating Without Insurance T23 VSA  800(a)

LODGED - LOCATION: NA            

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/2020 1030 hours      

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

