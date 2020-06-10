Concrete resurfacing begins June 15 on Hwy 210 west of Fergus Falls (June 10, 2020)

Road remains closed to thru-traffic; use detour route

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –The reconstruction project on Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls to the Otter Tail/Wilkin County line is well underway, and concrete resurfacing begins on Monday, June 15 in the area just west of Interstate 94 to Airport Drive. The westbound lanes will be poured first, and will take approximately one full week to cure.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists that the road is closed to thru-traffic until October and only those who have a destination within the work zone are allowed access to the highway. All other traffic must use the detour route on County Road 19 N, County Road 16/10, County Road 88 and I-94.

For those with a destination on County Road 116, follow the detour to County Road 88, then take County Road 21 south to County Road 116.

If your destination is in Foxhome, you can access Highway 210 from the west.

In addition to concrete resurfacing, the project on Highway 210 includes shoulder widening on the west end of the project, construction of a truck inspection lane, turn lanes and bypass lanes at various intersections, and installation of snow fences and ditching to address blowing and drifting snow concerns. Several local road entrances will be paved, at city cost. For more information and to sign up for email updates, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy210.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

###