Music Marketing Agency INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTION COLLECTIVE Launches New Website While Supporting Major Releases in 2020
EINPresswire.com/ -- In business for over 15 years, Independent Distribution Collective is a marketing and distribution company based in San Francisco. IDC offers customized MARKETING CAMPAIGNS together with wide-reaching DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL DISTRIBUTION channels. By assembling and managing a Team of industry professionals who work together to promote a project to every possible outlet simultaneously, together with their robust distribution channels that provide CDs, Vinyl, DVDs, and other products to thousands of retailers worldwide and to hundreds of digital streaming and sales platforms, IDC helps clients establish and grow their careers in the modern era.
IDC is excited to announce the launch of their recently redesigned official website! For more information and additional details about IDC’s services and releases, please visit them at www.independentdistro.com. The website was designed by Ray Massie and built and engineered by Chad Augur. To help during these unprecedented times, IDC is also now offering a 10% discount off the closing cost of any IDC Promo campaign for independent labels or artists who mention this press release between now and August 31, 2020.
Independent Distribution Collective provides a suite of unique and valuable services that help independent labels and artists to strategize, market, and distribute their own releases. IDC maintains long-standing business relationships with an assortment of retailers, publicists, radio promoters, web design & social media experts, graphic designers, and various other industry professionals that can be hired to work on any project.
With an IDC PROMO campaign, IDC provides a Project Manager that will strategize a campaign to yield tangible results for an agreed upon budget. The project manager guides the campaign from start to finish, facilitates communication with the Team, and ensures that all aspects of the campaign are executed according to the client's wishes using cutting edge project management software. IDC Promo campaigns can be targeted around music releases (single, EP, and full-length), as well as other products and general brand building.
IDC continues to execute successful campaigns for some great new projects, including the new INDUBIOUS album BELEAF that reached #1 on the Billboard Reggae Charts the week it was released! Also, the new album THE WOLF & THE SKULL from the mind of composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Romsam Malpica, who presents cinematic atmospheres through an audiovisual experience under his moniker THE FOLSOM PROJECT; a compilation of artists from the LA and Austin based label ABC RECORDS that are known for their ability to intertwine classic funk sounds with a myriad of other genres, including R&B, electronic, hip-hop, and even indie on the new 5 YEARS OF MODERN FUNK CD; a new EP titled BETTER, a stunning collection of original songs together with a remix and a cover of “Ramble On” from Bay Area rock songstress KARNEY; recently featured on the iTunes Metal Page on its street date, an album both dark and sinister has arrived in the form of RATS & RAVENS, the sophomore release from metal horror band FROM HELL. A dynamic new collection from New York-based Aussie-American alternative rock quintet THE WALK-A-BOUT titled 20/20 is now receiving huge response from radio stations across the country after having ranked #24 on Roots Music Radio Report’s “Best of 2019” chart for their previous release Things Are Looking Up; also in the works for summer 2020 is the new TRANSITORY EP from renowned Australian Space Scientist, Aeronautical Engineer, and Music Producer DR CHRISPY aka Dr. Chris Boshuizen.
It has been an amazing year for Reggae at IDC as well with some incredible new releases, including: SELF BOSS by RANDY VALENTINE on the Troots Music label; ABATACHIN HOY EP by PERFECT GIDDIMANI together with other additions to the Giddimani Records catalog such as THANK YOU JAH by LUTAN FYAH, MOCHILATO by YOUNG BALLI and PERFECT GIDDIMANI, I’M LIT by PERFECT GIDDIMANI.
IDC also continues their partnership with Tarpan Records and founder NARADA MICHAEL WALDEN, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning multi-platinum producer for Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Aretha Franklin. A new set of “dramatic and elegant” original songs by JENNIFER SARAN was recently released to wide critical acclaim on her Tarpan Records release SMOKY NIGHTS.
About IDC
For over 15 years, Independent Distribution Collective (IDC) has been helping labels and artists to professionally market and distribute their independent music releases, creating and implementing cost-effective and successful strategies for each new project. IDC also represents other non-music related projects and brands.
For more information, please visit the recently redesigned official IDC website at: www.independentdistro.com
Or please call or email IDC at: (415) 292-7007 – newmusic@independentdistro.com
For interview requests or media inquiries please contact Billy James at Glass Onyon PR: 828-350-8158 or glassonyonpr@gmail.com
Billy James
IDC is excited to announce the launch of their recently redesigned official website! For more information and additional details about IDC’s services and releases, please visit them at www.independentdistro.com. The website was designed by Ray Massie and built and engineered by Chad Augur. To help during these unprecedented times, IDC is also now offering a 10% discount off the closing cost of any IDC Promo campaign for independent labels or artists who mention this press release between now and August 31, 2020.
Independent Distribution Collective provides a suite of unique and valuable services that help independent labels and artists to strategize, market, and distribute their own releases. IDC maintains long-standing business relationships with an assortment of retailers, publicists, radio promoters, web design & social media experts, graphic designers, and various other industry professionals that can be hired to work on any project.
With an IDC PROMO campaign, IDC provides a Project Manager that will strategize a campaign to yield tangible results for an agreed upon budget. The project manager guides the campaign from start to finish, facilitates communication with the Team, and ensures that all aspects of the campaign are executed according to the client's wishes using cutting edge project management software. IDC Promo campaigns can be targeted around music releases (single, EP, and full-length), as well as other products and general brand building.
IDC continues to execute successful campaigns for some great new projects, including the new INDUBIOUS album BELEAF that reached #1 on the Billboard Reggae Charts the week it was released! Also, the new album THE WOLF & THE SKULL from the mind of composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Romsam Malpica, who presents cinematic atmospheres through an audiovisual experience under his moniker THE FOLSOM PROJECT; a compilation of artists from the LA and Austin based label ABC RECORDS that are known for their ability to intertwine classic funk sounds with a myriad of other genres, including R&B, electronic, hip-hop, and even indie on the new 5 YEARS OF MODERN FUNK CD; a new EP titled BETTER, a stunning collection of original songs together with a remix and a cover of “Ramble On” from Bay Area rock songstress KARNEY; recently featured on the iTunes Metal Page on its street date, an album both dark and sinister has arrived in the form of RATS & RAVENS, the sophomore release from metal horror band FROM HELL. A dynamic new collection from New York-based Aussie-American alternative rock quintet THE WALK-A-BOUT titled 20/20 is now receiving huge response from radio stations across the country after having ranked #24 on Roots Music Radio Report’s “Best of 2019” chart for their previous release Things Are Looking Up; also in the works for summer 2020 is the new TRANSITORY EP from renowned Australian Space Scientist, Aeronautical Engineer, and Music Producer DR CHRISPY aka Dr. Chris Boshuizen.
It has been an amazing year for Reggae at IDC as well with some incredible new releases, including: SELF BOSS by RANDY VALENTINE on the Troots Music label; ABATACHIN HOY EP by PERFECT GIDDIMANI together with other additions to the Giddimani Records catalog such as THANK YOU JAH by LUTAN FYAH, MOCHILATO by YOUNG BALLI and PERFECT GIDDIMANI, I’M LIT by PERFECT GIDDIMANI.
IDC also continues their partnership with Tarpan Records and founder NARADA MICHAEL WALDEN, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning multi-platinum producer for Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Aretha Franklin. A new set of “dramatic and elegant” original songs by JENNIFER SARAN was recently released to wide critical acclaim on her Tarpan Records release SMOKY NIGHTS.
About IDC
For over 15 years, Independent Distribution Collective (IDC) has been helping labels and artists to professionally market and distribute their independent music releases, creating and implementing cost-effective and successful strategies for each new project. IDC also represents other non-music related projects and brands.
For more information, please visit the recently redesigned official IDC website at: www.independentdistro.com
Or please call or email IDC at: (415) 292-7007 – newmusic@independentdistro.com
For interview requests or media inquiries please contact Billy James at Glass Onyon PR: 828-350-8158 or glassonyonpr@gmail.com
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here