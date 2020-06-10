BRIDGE WORK TO BEGIN ON INTERSTATE 90 AT EXIT 98

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Contact: Brenda Flottmeyer, 605.394.1638

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says bridge work will begin in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Exit 98 near Wasta on Thursday, June 11.

Work includes new approach slabs and asphalt surfacing to improve the ride over the bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with a reduced speed limit of 65 mph.

The contractor expects work to be complete by July 10.

The overall completion date of this project is July 17, 2020.

PCIRoads, LLC. of St. Michael, Minnesota is the prime contractor on this $1.7 million project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

