Pioneer and ZEMA set the standard for ETRM/Price Data Integration
Data House of the Year ER Award 2020
A new strategic partnership announcement
Realizing this seamless integration empowers Traders and Risk Managers with the visibility and insights they need to minimize risk and maximizing profits”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Solutions LLC and ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) announced today successful integration at energy companies in Europe and North America between their award-winning ETRM and MDM solutions. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, the interface between the two systems is standardized and therefore can be easily replicated with seamless implementation effort and easy maintenance.
Both companies are innovative market leaders in their space. ZE is the developer of the award-winning ZEMA™ software, an integrated market data management (MDM) and analytics platform for energy and commodities markets. ZE swept all 6 categories in the most recent user rankings of the Energy Risk Survey for Data Management as well as winning Data Management House of the Year Award. Pioneer Solutions’ TRMTracker Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) system were voted Best Front Office software, Best Middle Office Software, and Best Integration Capability in this year’s Energy Risk Software Rankings.
“TRMTracker connects to external 3rd party systems like ZEMA using its industry-leading embedded middleware and supporting modern integration formats such as REST API webservices,” said Hugo Stappers, Director of Sales & Marketing EMEA at Pioneer Solutions. "Unlike the customer-specific interfaces with legacy C/ETRM systems, the integration between ZEMA and TRMTracker is a standard interface and therefore delivers on our promise to what markets demand: less costly solutions, proven functionality that is implemented faster with reasonable flexibility as companies’ businesses change.”
"System integration for data is one of the biggest challenges for data-driven organizations," said Ian Gordon, Director of Business Development, European Markets, ZE UK, "The integration of ZEMA with TRMTracker enabled a match of two next-generation web-services layers to create a standard best-in-class MDM-ETRM interface solution. Realizing this seamless integration empowers Traders and Risk Managers with the visibility and insights they need to minimize risk and maximizing profits in a complex market".
ZEMA provides the widest data collection capability in energy and commodities enabling sophisticated ETL processes with extensive analysis, transformation, automation, display, reporting, and integration options. ZEMA connects with downstream financial, business intelligence, modelling, trade and risk systems. ZE avails a full range of services supporting its offering, including consulting, managed services, and cloud hosting solutions. ZEMA is available as SaaS or delivers data and curves as a Service (CaaS and DaaS) direct to consuming systems.
TRMTracker offers a comprehensive and scalable software solution for energy trading and risk management, supporting the entire trading cycle from trade capture and contract management, to pricing and complex fees, options, cascading of futures, trade confirmations, portfolio management and valuations, risk controls, collateral and credit management, to settlement, and regulatory compliance reporting. TRMTracker is able capture both physical and financial deals for all asset classes and commodity types. TRMTracker can be deployed on premise, remotely hosted by Pioneer, or delivered as Software-as-a-Service via www.trmtracker.com
About Pioneer Solutions
Pioneer Solutions is a global provider of C/ETRM, environmental management and financial and regulatory compliance solutions. Serving utilities and trading companies across the globe, Pioneer’s Suite of flexible software applications deliver easy-to-use and integrated functionality for Trade Capture, Position Analysis, Portfolio Management, Risk Reporting and Settlement, thereby providing the insight and granularity to manage operations optimally. Our pioneering and award-winning software offers a user-configurable environment and designed for rapid deployment resulting in a lower total cost of ownership and enhanced customer satisfaction.
About ZE PowerGroup
ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is leading global provider of comprehensive data management solutions. ZE combines its substantive industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities. ZE is the developer of ZEMA enterprise software providing the full range of ETL capability and integration with the full spectrum of industry analytics, dashboard, financial, and trade and risk systems. ZE celebrates its 25th year of service in 2020.
ZE is the winner of the 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year, EnergyRisk Survey winner for all categories in Data Management and was recently awarded the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year Award. Learn more at www.ze.com
