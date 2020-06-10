Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
media release Shaftsbury Barracks DUI

MEDIA RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301838

TROOPER: Corporal Travis Hess

STATION: Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6/7/20 at approximately 0705 hours

LOCATION: Shaftsbury Hollow Rd, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI  #1

ACCUSED: Robert Petrescu

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/7/20 at approximately 0705 hours, Vermont State Police Troopers responded to Shaftsbury Hollow Rd. within the Town of Shaftsbury for a report of a vehicle off the roadway and the operator passed out behind the wheel.

 

Upon arrival VSP Trooper identified the operator as, Robert Petrescu of Shaftsbury, VT.  Petrescu showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI.  The investigation revealed that Petrescu was in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.  Petrescu was taken into custody, and processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks for Driving Under the Influence #1.  Petrescu was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division on 6/22/20 at 0815 hours.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/22/20, at 0815 hours.

 

Corporal Travis Hess

Vermont State Police - Troop B3

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Work (802)442-5421 

Fax (802)442-3263

Email Travis.Hess@vermont.gov

 

