media release Shaftsbury Barracks DUI
MEDIA RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301838
TROOPER: Corporal Travis Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 6/7/20 at approximately 0705 hours
LOCATION: Shaftsbury Hollow Rd, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Robert Petrescu
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/7/20 at approximately 0705 hours, Vermont State Police Troopers responded to Shaftsbury Hollow Rd. within the Town of Shaftsbury for a report of a vehicle off the roadway and the operator passed out behind the wheel.
Upon arrival VSP Trooper identified the operator as, Robert Petrescu of Shaftsbury, VT. Petrescu showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. The investigation revealed that Petrescu was in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Petrescu was taken into custody, and processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks for Driving Under the Influence #1. Petrescu was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division on 6/22/20 at 0815 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/22/20, at 0815 hours.
