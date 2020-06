Buying and Selling a Home during the Pandemic - BuyProperties BC

Ran Chen Real Estate Analyst Vancouver Banks Prediction on Housing Market in Vancouver

In May 2020, real estate market sales were keeping in a downtrend.

VANCOUVER, RICHMOND, CANADA, June 10, 2020 -- UBC housing economist Tom Davidoff says that we have not seen a lot price movement on housing price due to fewer buyers; on the other hand, fewer home sellers as well. That could explain why the housing price reduction limited so far. However, as time goes by, we will see a lot more forced sale in the housing market; or the sellers decided it is time to sell. Ran Chen, a real estate agent from Buyproperties BC has the following Suggestions for home sellers:1. Listing price – do not use yesterday's price to list your home for sell now. The listing price must be close to the BC assessment2. Ask your listing agent to create Virtual Tour – it really helps due to the social distance3. Stunning images – some realtors don't recognize the power of the images, so they probably use their mobile to take several images and list your home – ask your realtor to get you some stunning images immediately4. Knowing the market – every seller wants to sell a higher price, however, you need to know more about the real estate market and your competitors (sellers who sell the same type of properties in your community)Suggestions for home buyers:1. If you could wait, wait a bit longer, the home price might go up and down – but at this moment, I will say there are higher chances to go down on housing price2. Do more homework on the housing market's data; eg: xxx Fleming st, what BC government assess its value? How many condos for sale in Downtown Vancouver? What were the sold in the past 6 months in this area? What was the selling price? You need to work with your realtor to get all this kind of information.