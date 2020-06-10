Protests & COVID & POLARIZATION
EINPresswire.com/ -- PhysicalMind Institute. New York June 10, 2020 We are told the issue is that we are politically polarized — -equally split between Conservative and Liberal. The meek Godless kombucha-loving wellness b*tch wimpy nutrient-manipulators vs the for Guns & God & Country “patriots.” The divide and mutual dislike are real. But remember the ancient proverb: The Enemy of My Enemy is My Friend.
The Media and the Politicians colluded to scare us into a ridiculous quarantine and now we are in a DEPRESSION. The country is broken. The money is gone. We have nothing to lose now because it’s already lost. This disaster frees us to demand real and immediate change. A big yet simple action. Changing the system if ONLY to find out if we can actually do something!! There’s nothing to lose. The politicians only want to keep their paychecks and the status quo. Let’s insist that our lousy public servants vote to:
GET RID of the ELECTORAL COLLEGE
It’s so simple: two-thirds of Congress vote for abolishment and then 38 States ratify. This can be done in a week! But politicians and the uber-rich will resist. So what will they do when we all say: “DO IT NOW!” Will they try to divert us with the need for a “free and fair election?” Only 50% of us vote. Since one candidate wins by a tiny majority only 26% of us elect these pontificators.
The Media are afraid to connect the dots because this may lead to conclusions that are un PC. So they interview “experts” with multiple initials: B.S. and M.S.and Ph.D., aka Bull Sh*t; More of the Same; and Piled Higher and Deeper.
Without this “expertizing, “ we might have asked the right question: “How do we flatten the curve WITHOUT flattening the Economy?” But the Media is 100% Wellness Bitch Certified. They never report that 50% percent of the population is obese and another 20% heading there. African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans suffer more from COVID because they are mostly obese and genetically predisposed to diabetes. Have you heard any of this from the Media? NO — because they made us fat. They have blood on their hands.
Does the Media report daily that 50–70% of the COVID infected are unaware they have the virus or only mildly uncomfortable? Or that Children are unaffected. They love to report daily COVID cases because they know our mental image is compromised bodies dying on ventilators. And why did we manufacture tens of thousands of ventilators when 90% of those intubated die anyway?
The health-obsessed media are personally fearful. The NYTimes reports that the third-generation owner of Powell Books — a Portland Institution with 500 employees — doesn’t know when the store will re-open. Why? Because people may be afraid to touch a book that another person has touched!! Tara Parker-Pope, the Times obese Wellness editor, explains how to clean our grocery bags before bringing them inside!! China is watching our wimpy-ness and licking their chopsticks. No action needed to topple us. Just wait five years and stir.
An urban prestigious hospital. The Media made us FAT.
A TV news segment from San Antonio TX shows a COVID free food distribution center where the recipients are so obese they have to move their car seats back as far as they can go to squeeze into their vehicles and even then the steering wheel pressed against their bodies. The volunteers loading the huge cartons of food into these car trunks are also obese. No media comment because it is not PC and Wellness is the Media’s religion. They told us to “eat healthy” and STRETCH our stomachs and upset our ghrelin and leptin balance. The Media fed us an oversimplified calorie formula so we could stuff ourselves. Supersize me with Kale. Or Cookies. The Media made you fat.
Americans can come together briefly and dictate to our public servants and the media. It’s a test to find out if the United States is our country or only theirs.
The Enemy of my Enemy is my Friend.
Joan Breibart
