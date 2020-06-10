Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RegScan Announces the Launch of New RegTracker Solution

WILLIAMSPORT, PA, 17701, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan Announces Launch of New RegTracker Solution

RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, & Safety professionals, is excited to announce the launch of its latest time-saving solution, RegTracker. RegTracker gives users access to an easy-to-use interface to view global regulatory changes, including federal and state requirements, making it a must-have feature for anyone managing compliance across multiple facilities and jurisdictions.

“Environmental, health, and safety regulations are ever changing, and our clients need to get the topical and jurisdictional information affecting their business as efficiently as possible”, said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “RegTracker allows clients to populate regulatory change reports in just a few seconds and that was our ultimate goal with this latest innovation. Given the outbreak of COVID-19, which includes a number of new regulatory requirements impacting businesses and their facilities, this release is particularly timely.”

RegTracker is seamlessly integrated into the new RegScan platform and is supported by RegScan’s expert coverage of more than 200 global jurisdictions. Updated weekly, clients can expect a customized report on the regulatory changes for the jurisdictions they need to follow. More information on RegTracker can be found at: https://www.regscan.com/regtracker/

About RegScan

Independently owned and operated, RegScan, Inc. is a provider of world-class compliance information to Fortune 1000 companies. Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided of compliance solutions for Health, Safety & Environmental practitioners for over 30 years.

RegScan’s vast regulatory library provides the framework for compliance programs within multiple industries including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments. For businesses that need to build a Corporate, Site-Based, Manufacturing, Office Space, R&D or Distribution based compliance programs, RegScan offers innovative solutions designed to address the needs of your organization.

Ryan Donahue
RegScan, Inc.
+1 570-323-1010
email us here

