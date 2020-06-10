NYS EXECUTIVE ORDER ALLOWS FOR IN-PERSON SPECIAL EDUCATION THIS SUMMER
Da Vinci Is Ready to Assist NYS School Districts in Supporting Students and Teachers
We understand that this executive order presents an enormous pressure on school districts and we are prepared and ready to expedite services to your students and teachers.”SAINT JAMES, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Friday, June 5th, stating that necessary in-person special education instruction is allowed this summer. This news comes fast and furious, but Da Vinci’s team of New York State licensed staff is ready to assist Long Island school districts and their educators in supporting their special education students, while safely abiding by the state and federal guidelines.
— Kerry Leo, CEO of Da Vinci Education
Da Vinci focuses on delivering high-quality instruction designed to ensure the student’s Individualized Education Plan (IEP) and overall educational goals are met. Using our methods, every student we work with has the greatest likelihood of receiving specialized instruction delivered by highly qualified teachers to target and work towards deficits. We utilize a variety of special education supports and programs to serve students with disabilities and promote meaningful access, participation and progress in the general curriculum, including constant teacher services, paraprofessional support, resource room service and integrated co-teaching.
“We understand that this executive order presents an enormous pressure on school districts as it must be managed in such a short amount of time,” says Kerry Leo, founder and CEO of Da Vinci. “We are prepared and ready to expedite services to your students and teachers.”
Our programs and alternative methods are used to modify the instructional approach and are customized to meet each of our students’ individual needs. We liaise with districts to provide an optimal learning environment for our students while supporting and instructing beyond their Individual Education Plan. We maintain and promote mindfulness to ensure that student, district, and familial concerns are acknowledged and addressed. We offer direct instruction in multi-sensory reading, writing, and math. Additionally, we offer resource room instruction in parochial, private, and public school settings, and our speech and language services provide additional support for students.
The safety of the staff, students, parents and all clients is a top priority at Da Vinci Education. All CDC guidelines will be strictly implemented for the foreseeable future as we support school districts in transitioning back to business as usual in the coming months. For more information, to schedule an appointment, or to apply for a position at Da Vinci, visit their website www.davincicenter.net or contact kleo@davincicenter.net with any questions or concerns.
About Da Vinci Education and Research
The Long Island based professionals at Da Vinci Education and Research are dedicated to bringing diagnostic and prescriptive strategies to students, parents and school districts to help them support learning needs and maximize their unique academic potential. We pledge to identify and acknowledge the gold standard in education by gathering the latest in top quality, research-based and proven methodologies.
Working with the Committee of Special Education, we make practical and proven recommendations so each team can find the best solution for every child. Our process acknowledges that every individual has a unique learning profile. Our goal is to build trusting relationships with parents and districts to facilitate the best possible outcomes. We offer ongoing monitoring to ensure team alignment so that educational goals for every child are met.
