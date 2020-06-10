MDC begins online education programs in St. Louis region this June

St. LOUIS, Mo.— With concerns about COVID-19 continuing, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will begin new online educational programs in June. These will enable those who want to learn about nature or outdoor recreational pursuits to do so while practicing social distancing guidelines.

“The goal of our virtual educational programs is to reach those seeking nature and outdoor-based learning opportunities in a convenient and safe way, given these current circumstances,” said MDC St. Louis Regional Administrator, Julianne Stone. “As we negotiate the new COVID-19 landscape, it’s more important than ever to maintain our connections with nature and we are very excited to adapt our conservation programming, so the people we serve can continue to access the quality programming MDC is known for,” Stone added.

The following two programs will kick off the new online learning opportunities in June:

Virtual Firearms Safety 101 , Wed., June 17, 6-7 p.m.—This is a basic firearms safety and knowledge class. MDC staff will discuss basic safety of firearms, hunting opportunities, and open locations to shoot your firearm. This quick 30-minute refresher will have you headed out the door for a safe experience. Register online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z7a.

Sssensational Snakes, Thur., June 18, 1-2 p.m.—Nothing catches people's attention like snakes. Why are snakes important? How do you tell if they are venomous? Find out the answers to these questions and more. This program will help you learn about and meet some of the slithering serpents that call Missouri home. Register online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z7R.

All MDC online programs are free. Registration in advance is required to participate using the links above. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link can be sent to them. Each program will be approximately 30 minutes, followed by a chat-based question and answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.