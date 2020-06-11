34 beauty Queens from Singapore and Malaysia Helps raise fund for Lovely Nursing Centre in PJ during covid 19

Justina Quek is the founder and the mother of Lumiere International Pageantry the beauty queens visited Lovely Nursing Home on 7th september 2019 34 Beauty Queens are from Lumiere International Singapore & malaysia

34 Beauty Queens in singapore and malaysia, together with finalists of Mrs Worldwide 2020 helps raise fund for the needy during covid 19.

Together let fights Covid 19 with loves.” — Justina Quek - Founder of Lumiere International Pageantry

KUALA LUMPUR, PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RM8188 has been raised during COvid-19 pandemic for Lovely Nursing Centre in Petaling Jaya to tide through the difficult period as they face financial issues during the pandemic to sustain their daily needs and bills. This amount was raised hand in hand by 34 Mrs Malaysia & Mrs Singapore Queens of Lumiere International Pageantry as well as 3 Mrs Malaysia Worldwide 2020 finalists, they are Contestant #1 - Joyce law, Contestant #3- Wendy Uong and Contestant #6 Buweneswary Balakrisnan.

34 queens come forward together to raise fund for Lovely Nursing Centre after being informed by the centre and one representative that the centre was in short of fund for the bill amount to RM1299.55 and facing issues to further sustain their daily needs in the upcoming months due to Covid-19 where funds have depleted due to the decline of public donors. To tide through the following months, Queens of Lumiere International Pageantry had joined their forces in donating any amount they could to help the nursing centre fund items such as their daily expenses, food and necessities as well as to pay their bills for the upcoming month.

The 34 queens lead by madam Justina Quek Founder of Lumiere International Pageantry are Stephanie Lee, Vienna Mok, Phyllis Tan, Fanelle Chua, Cecilia Ang, Shandy Lim, Yuli Yolanda, lenny khairani jemaat, Chantel Lee, Sharon Lee, Michelle Lim, Andrea Lim, Evel Yang, Kelly Chow, Daphne Neo from Singapore Lumiere International Pageantry and Shyleena Faridah Hope, Gurdev k. Sharma, Dr Elisse Lim, Winnie Lim, Evon Cheng, Khomahla Waney, Cecilia Chong, Rowena san Naidu, Paramaswary Panjanathan, Eileen Tan, Menaka Sinnaia, Nalini, Lily binti Ismail, Josselyn Chew, Dr Shana Yong, Premi Subramanium, Subhashini Rama Linggam, Saranyah balakrishnan, Gomathy Pandian from Malaysia Lumiere International Pageantry.

The total amount of RM8188 from 34 queens donors will be channelled to the beneficiaries Lovely Nursing centre of No.7 SS3/80,

47300 Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

The fund-raising campaign is part of a covid 19 program lead by lumiere international pageantry to spread love and kindness. In this pandemic situation, it is a delight that there is a ray of hope for the nursing centre as Lumiere International Pageantry have came out to help them and to show that there is still humanity and help during this period

lumiere International Official Antheme