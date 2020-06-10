St. Johnsbury / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A402815

TROOPER: Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-311

DATE/TIME: 06/09/10

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: James Hollenback

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/10/20,at 0020 hours, State Police responded to a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on the night of 06/09/20. Troopers responded to a residence in Lunenburg, VT and learned that James Hollenback assaulted a household member. Hollenback was taken into custody and subsequently lodged for lack of $750.00 bail at Northeast Correctional Center. Hollenback is set to appear at Caledonia County Court on 06/10/20 to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/20

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: $750.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.