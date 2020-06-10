St. Johnsbury / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A402815
TROOPER: Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-311
DATE/TIME: 06/09/10
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: James Hollenback
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/10/20,at 0020 hours, State Police responded to a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on the night of 06/09/20. Troopers responded to a residence in Lunenburg, VT and learned that James Hollenback assaulted a household member. Hollenback was taken into custody and subsequently lodged for lack of $750.00 bail at Northeast Correctional Center. Hollenback is set to appear at Caledonia County Court on 06/10/20 to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/20
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: $750.00
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.