Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Software Implementation Partner - Unify Dots- Hires Australia Director
We look forward to Amit increasing the value that we provide our customers. With him onboard, we are confident that we will succeed in our aim to increase in-market sales in Australia.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Microsoft Dynamics ERP System Integrator - Unify Dots - announced that it has appointed seasoned Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solution expert Amit Dhanesha as its new Director to accelerate its in-market sales activity in Australia.
— Manish Chhlani, Head of Asia Pacific, Unify Dots
Amit will be responsible in increasing the local cloud adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Microsoft Dynamics 365 applications provided by UNIFY Dots. This includes Financial Management Solutions (General Ledger, Bank Reconciliation, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Fixed Assets), Project Operations (Project Accounting, Project Management), Supply Chain (Inventory Management, Wireless Warehouse Implementations, Transportation Software, Procurement, Vendor Management), Retail (Point of Sale, Store Management, Merchandising, E-Commerce) and Manufacturing (Process Manufacturing, Discrete Production, Production Planning).
Amit will lead efforts to boost UNIFY Dots’ sales presence in Australia and New Zealand and establish the Microsoft Gold ERP Certified Partner’s distinction as a fast-growing Microsoft Partner Network (MPN) member whose founding team has over 20 years of experience working as a Microsoft Dynamics implementer and independent software vendor (ISV).
Spanning a ten-year career in both cloud and on-premise ERP Software Solutions, Amit brings to the role a unique combination of a solid functional knowledge in Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Software Solution with high proficiency in Supply Chain and Manufacturing. In his most recent position, he served as a Director for Hitachi Solutions where he delivered key success in growing one of its biggest Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP accounts in Asia Pacific. Prior to this, he was a Senior Solutions Architect for Ignify, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner that was previously run by the UNIFY Dots executive team.
UNIFY Dots offers top-notch Business Consultancy, Implementation, Project Management, Support, Training and Managed Services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Supply Chain, CRM, Chatbot, Inventory Optimization and Customer Care Software solutions to help customers attain seamless success in their digital transformation journey.
