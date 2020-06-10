St. Albans Barracks / Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202439
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 9th 2020 at 2351 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Powell Street, Richford
ACCUSED: Amanda Wilson
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
VICTIM: Dawn Davidson
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 9th 2020 at approximately 2351 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of an assault which occurred on Powell Street in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that a female, identified as Amanda Wilson, scratched another female in the face during an altercation. The female who was scratched was identified as Dawn Davidson. Ultimately, Wilson was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 3rd 2020 at 0830 hours order to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: August 3rd 2020 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: None