St. Albans Barracks / Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202439

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 9th 2020 at 2351 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Powell Street, Richford

ACCUSED: Amanda Wilson

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

VICTIM: Dawn Davidson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 9th 2020 at approximately 2351 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of an assault which occurred on Powell Street in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that a female, identified as Amanda Wilson, scratched another female in the face during an altercation. The female who was scratched was identified as Dawn Davidson. Ultimately, Wilson was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 3rd 2020 at 0830 hours order to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 3rd 2020 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None