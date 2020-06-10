Technology Has Advanced Enough to Catch Beauty's Eye
Mac Fadra, Founder, CEO, and Director of a number of related Cosmetic Medical Center related verticals
Dr. Thomas Trevisani on dissolving fat cells. Mac Fadra on beauty and technology.
— Dr. Thomas Trevisani, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Thomas Trevisani, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon
Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?
From the time I graduated high school at age 18, it took over 15 years of schooling and training in preparation for private practice.
My last and final year as a resident was very exciting and full of responsibility and fulfillment. But that first year of private practice was profoundly challenging in a much different way. Creating an office with all of its equipment and furniture is a daunting task. I had significant help in organizing this new and exciting venture and the practice became successful from day one.
Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?
The tipping point of my success occurred when I was one of the younger plastic surgeons in the community and therefore all the older doctors gave me their call; meaning I was on call for all of the city and local hospitals. Within a matter of weeks, my waiting room was full of trauma patients, as well as patients with automobile accidents, and reconstructive cancer patients. I no longer had a professor watching over me since I had completed all of the required training and had passed all of the required testing. Within a matter of months I knew had made the right decision and the practice was off and running, serving the community.
The only thing different was that I was now completely and totally responsible for all aspects of the practice — — clinically, administratively, and financially.
The primary lesson that I learned was that preparation is everything; and oddly enough it was the customer service in respect for the patient’s that I had learned in the family business that gave me the greatest degree of advantage and fulfillment.
Clinically and surgically I was very competent from the beginning, but the relationships I made with my patients were just as important — and that is not taught in medical school. The full interview text is available here.
Mac Fadra, Founder, CEO, and Director of a number of related Cosmetic Medical Center related verticals
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
I am amazed by Robotic technology, because it is showing immense promise and potential in the traditional as well as elective/cosmetic health care services sector. Robotic hair restoration technology is currently available to perform FUE Hair Transplants which improves precision and predictability of the procedure, providing our clients with better results.
In addition, IPL Technology is gaining momentum to treat dry eyes and related conditions that were previously untreatable and only managed by over-the-counter drops and medications. Chronic Dry Eye can be caused by advanced age, contact lens wear, certain medications, eye diseases, other medical conditions, or environmental factors that cause too much straining- ironically, digital use such as computer, phone, and TV screen time. This technology helps unclog the meibomian (oil) glands, improving secretion to the eyes.
Finally, I am always impressed and excited by the multiple uses that laser technology continues to provide giving its respectable front seat of the aesthetic industry as it provides a broad spectrum of applications including, but not limited to, hair loss, skin rejuvenation, laser hair removal, laser lipo and other applications.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
The industry is very sensitive to consumer spending and the life span of its economic cycle. For example, the current COVID-19 crisis combined with an impending economic recession can scare consumers away from spending discretionary dollars towards elective/cosmetic procedures.
Another concern is technology obsolescence. A technology that works very well today may be outdated in a year or two, requiring expensive capital upgrades or replacement altogether. This increases the capital-intensity of a medical aesthetic practice, particularly an organization with multiple locations.
Finally, competition from unqualified or non-certified providers performing pseudo-medical treatments is concerning since this could harm patients and result in potential complications. Complete reading the interview here.
