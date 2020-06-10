Your Resiliency, Upgrade Your Brand, Upgrade Your Image: Topics discussed in Interviews by Fotis Georgiadis
Laura Wilkinson on resiliency. Cristin Goss and Julie Plake McMinn on Upgrading Your Image and Brand.
Beating what many said were impossible odds in one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history, Laura, starting in 8th place & with a broken foot, came from behind to win the 2000 Olympic platform GOLD.
— Laura Wilkinson, Olympic Gold Medalist
Wow, what an amazing set of interviews Fotis Georgiadis just completed. Get an incredible underdog story with Laura Wilkinson and learn some pointers on image and branding with Cristin Goss and Julie Plake McMinn.
-
Cristin Goss and Julie Plake McMinn, collaborative project The Solid Brand Sessions
Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please tell us a story or an example for each.
Both: You are in luck! We have an acronym for this! This is why we called ourselves The S.O.L.I.D. Brand Sessions! Here’s an overview of how we break this down for our clients.
(S) Set Yourself Up for Success: Strategy ONE
Before you upgrade your brand for its outward appearance, you are presented with the perfect opportunity to take a look at what we like to call the “business of the business.” Now this internal organization and reflection isn’t always fun, but we have learned that in order to have a successful brand on the outside, the brand chaos on the inside must be in order! Some brainstorming questions for this strategy are below.
How have you set yourself up to be successful monetarily or from a profit perspective.
Are you aligned internally with taxes, insurance?
Are you paying yourself as a business owner?
Do you have the funds and desire internally for this rebrand to work externally?
(O) The Importance of Objectives: Strategy TWO
Big business, small business or personal brand, nailing down your internal brand compass is critical. But what is an internal brand compass and how do you do that? We are all about making this process painless but not brainless. Your internal brand compass is the DNA of your brand. It is the why, the how and the true north behind you do what you do.
Grab a piece of paper and try this exercise to start!
Top of page: Name of your Brand (if it’s you — put YOUR name!)
What is your mission? Why do you do what you do? Some people might need an extra step here. When we work with individuals we often have them “write” letters to their customers or fans.
Brand Values: Are you a fun, lighthearted brand or are you serious and tough? Use adjectives, pull out a dictionary. Be very clear.
Brand Objectives: Objectives always need to be measurable. Some favorites that I always include here are Identity/Image, Awareness and Engagement.
The above is your brand compass….now it is up to you to figure out how to activate this brand in the real world! Get the rest of SOLID in the full interview here.
-
Laura Wilkinson, Olympic Gold Medalist
Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share a story?
The lessons I’ve learned in the pool have helped me so much in my life outside the pool. I had a wrist surgery in early 2005 that ended up being a complete botch. I didn’t know that at the time, and I was considering retiring from the sport but wanted to compete at one last World Championships that summer.
I was in excruciating pain following the surgery that never got better. I progressed my way back up to the 10-meter platform despite the pain, but each day I was up there, I never knew how many dives I could perform due to the pain. Some days I could do upwards of 10 dives off the top, but other days might only be 1 or 2.
Workouts were unpredictable in that way, but it forced me to focus on quality over quantity. That shift in mindset — knowing that the next dive might be the last one of the practice- made me focus on each dive in such a way that it felt more like a competition. There was more weight to it in that sense, it had to be great.
That change in mindset helped me win the World Championships just six months after surgery.
Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each.
You have to set your mind that you are not giving up. It takes an unwavering commitment to your goal to keep you moving forward on the days you don’t feel like it or when doubt tries to take over.
You have to get creative and think outside the box. What brought you to the roadblock simply leaves you at the roadblock. So when you face a roadblock of sorts, you have to find a new way to get around it, go over it or break through it.
You must be willing to do things that others won’t do or that people may laugh at. If you want to do something that’s never been done, you’re going to have to do things that others aren’t willing to do.
You have to let go of the things you can’t control and focus on the things you can control. To move forward, you have to let go of the things that you have no ability to change. Use your energy to focus your efforts on the things you can do.
You have to trust the process, believing that what you are doing will lead you to success. You did not stand on top of an Olympic podium by accident or by luck. You have to first believe it can be done. Believing doesn’t guarantee the outcome, but without belief, you are guaranteeing it will never happen. Read the rest of this fascinating interview here.
