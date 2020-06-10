Concierge Auctions Announces June/July Global Auction Lineup of Over $150 Million in Luxury Properties—Most No Reserve

322 East Bleeker Street, Aspen, CO Teton Run, 5300 North Prince Place Drive, Jackson Hole, WY 706 Park Lane, Santa Barbara, CA Maui Beach Place, Orchid & Plumeria, Kihei, Maui, HI 40825 Sierra Maria Road, Near San Diego, CA

Concierge Auctions has released its June/July lineup of 24 properties, including 8 prime mountain properties. The majority are offered No Reserve.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanning three countries and 10 U.S. states, featured properties include two newly constructed homes in Aspen; a 40-acre retreat with live water and enviable proximity to the Grand Teton in Jackson Hole; a seaside escape built for outdoor entertaining in Santa Barbara; two three-level, contemporary beachside paradises in Maui; a premier, 80-plus acre equestrian ranch near San Diego; and a former famed miner hotel, thoughtfully-redesigned as a family estate, near Sedona.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm's online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.



Featured properties include:

322 East Bleeker Street, Aspen, CO

Bid Online June 27–30

Previously offered for $20 million and conceived by Aspen’s S2 Architects, every inch of this combined 5,674-square-foot West End new-construction property frames spectacular Aspen Mountain and Hunter Creek views. With six bedrooms, seven full and one half bathrooms, and a warm material palette of black brick, glass, and medium-tone hardwood, 322 E Bleeker Street walks the line between natural retreat and showpiece property, a quality not unlike Aspen itself. Low-profile Italian minimalism is on beautiful display in the Boffi kitchen and spa bathrooms. Enormous windows, an abundance of sunlight, and a floating staircase create a feeling of weightlessness. Seamless limestone floors and walls of telescoping glass connect the indoor and outdoor spaces. From the private courtyards to the rooftop deck featuring 360-degree views, the in-town oasis celebrates the bounty of nature and the sophistication of Aspen life.



124 West Hallam Street, Aspen, CO

Bid Online June 27–30

Spanning the best of two worlds and in the heart of the best neighborhood in Aspen’s West End, this restored Victorian has a decidedly forward-looking outlook. Previously offered for $22.995 million and selling No Reserve, the lovingly renovated and newly-constructed/expanded home honors the original charm of the property’s history while bringing in clean, contemporary lines, an abundance of natural light, and indoor-outdoor function and style. Offering 6,917 square feet, seven bedrooms, and seven full and two half bathrooms, amenities include a private courtyard, where an outdoor kitchen and fireside lounge are four-season attractions; an upstairs deck, the perfect spot for quiet reflection with mountain views; a finished basement lounge, the ideal spot to sample vintages from a glass-enclosed wine cellar; and the master suite, an intimate and serene sanctuary for two.



Teton Run, 5300 North Prince Place Drive, Jackson Hole, WY

Bid Online July 28–31

Conceived by architect Tom Ward, Teton Run is located in enviable proximity to the Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks outside of Jackson Hole. Previously offered for $24.5 million and selling No Reserve, this 40-acre mountain estate is equally ideal as a family escape or a hub for four-season entertaining and hosting. The formal dining room easily seats up to 24 people, and there are multiple fireplaces with sitting areas from which guests can marvel at the views. Outdoor decks, winding trails, live water, and a PGA-quality golf green offer a myriad of outdoor possibilities. Additional features include walls of glass; mahogany and maple hardwoods; arched ceilings; master suite with access to outdoor rooftop deck; a chef’s kitchen with separate Sub-Zero refrigerator and Sub-Zero freezer, gas range, and breakfast area; foyer and hallways with gallery walls; massage room; and private access to a rooftop hot tub.



706 Park Lane, Santa Barbara, CA

Bid Online July 14–16

Previously offered for $8.9 million and selling No Reserve, this traditional estate, tucked away in Montecito’s Golden Quadrangle, is an oasis of effortless California sophistication. Set on 3.67 acres, the property is ideal for outdoor entertaining, whether poolside al fresco dining, sipping sunset cocktails amongst the colorful flowers and fruit trees, or enjoying a nighttime bocce ball tournament. Afterwards, friends can retire to a private getaway in the guest casita. Additional amenities include terra cotta floors; rustic-beamed ceilings; french doors; and multiple fireplaces. Nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific, this seaside escape is minutes from beautiful beaches, scenic hiking trails, and downtown Santa Barbara. World-class golf, surf, shopping, and dining are all just a few miles away.



Maui Beach Place, Orchid & Plumeria, Kihei, Maui, HI

Bid Online July 13–15

Contemporary style and brand-new-construction meets beachside living at the Orchid and the Plumeria. Previously offered collectively for $8.6M, this three-level, Southwest Maui paradise offers seamless indoor-outdoor living with ceiling-height, bi-fold glass doors that open to a private outdoor escape. The Orchid boasts a spacious layout with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathroom, as well as an expansive, private lawn space equipped with a gated entry, state-of-the-art technology and security, while the Plumeria offers views from a tranquil master sanctuary, a top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen, and an accompanying outdoor barbecue perfectly appointed for preparing meals on the covered lanai. With a stone wall, waterfall and swimming pool, the oceanfront townhouse is a luxurious, spacious, yet low maintenance escape. Two units selling No Reserve, separately or collectively.



40825 Sierra Maria Road, Near San Diego, CA

Bid Online June 25–30

Nearly 84 acres of lush land offer a canvas of possibilities for this six bedroom retreat with exquisite living spaces, vast windows, numerous fireplaces, and vaulted ceilings. Previously offered for $7.95M and selling No Reserve, the property is known to be Murrieta’s premier thoroughbred sport-horse facility, offering every possible amenity for equestrian excellence. A 40-stall barn, 1/2-mile race track, 100x300 jump arena, and European-style walking ring, as well as a 50-foot round pin with observation tower, enclosed arena, and 23 turnouts, are just the start. With rehab and breeding facilities, watchman quarters, and 27 covered sand pens with lighting, every aspect of equestrian living is included. Even more local equestrian glory at the Del Mar and San Anita Race Tracks are just under an hour and a half away.



300 Upper Bell Road, Jerome, AZ

Bid Online June 26–30

Welcome to the grandeur of a bygone era at this thoughtfully-redesigned family estate. Previously offered for $5.9M and selling No Reserve, the once a famed miner hotel was lovingly restored over 12 years and reconfigured into eight bedrooms including a grand master suite—all while paying homage to the original structure. Walls of french doors grace the main level, and arched windows line almost 3,000 square feet of upstairs verandas. Hand-plastered ceilings, exterior colorful tiles, and an antique copper sink are touches of the property’s past. Entertain guests with ease between the many verandas, blooming rooftop gardens, and the 9,000-square-foot rooftop entertaining space with a cozy sitting area, bar/dining space, and a hot tub for cold desert nights—all with sweeping views of the Sedona Red Rocks and entire Verde Valley.



Additional properties include:

2924 Cliff Point, Near Austin, TX

• Bid Online June 9–11

• In cooperation with Beth Drewett of Moreland Properties

• Previously Offered for $7.9M. No Reserve.

1S415 Sunnybrook Road, Near Chicago, IL

• Bid Online June 23–25

• In cooperation with Dawn McKenna of Dawn McKenna Group

• Previously Offered for $3.95M. No Reserve.

Ritz-Carlton Residences of Dallas, 2555 North Pearl Street, #202, Dallas, TX

• Bid Online June 23–25

• In cooperation with Sanders Avrea of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

• Previously Offered for $3.495M. No Reserve.

Whitehaven, 10456 US Highway 19 South, Thomasville, GA

• Bid Online June 23–26

• In cooperation with Rebecca Strickland of Chubb Realty

• Previously Offered for $2.475M. Reserve $1.8M.

10 Altazano Drive, Santa Fe, NM

• Bid Online June 24–26

• In cooperation with Darlene Streit of Sotheby’s International Realty/Grant Office

• Previously Offered for $4.9M. No Reserve.

1 Fifth Avenue #10D, New York, NY

• Bid Online June 26–30

• In cooperation with Joe Peraino of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

• Previously Offered for $3.2M. No Reserve.

41 Broadmoor Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO

• Bid Online June 26–30

• In cooperation with Creed Spillane of Quantum Residential Group, LLC

• Previously Offered for $2.099M. No Reserve.

330 East 38th Street #52K, New York, NY

• Bid Online June 26–30

• In cooperation with Joe Peraino of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

• Previously Offered for $1.7M. No Reserve.

Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, #T23, Saint John’s, Antigua

• Bid Online June 26–30

• In cooperation with Justin White of Anchor Realty Antigua & Barbuda

• Previously Offered for $3.4M. No Reserve.

Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, AG 12 Unit 3107, Saint John’s, Antigua

• Bid Online June 26–30

• In cooperation with Justin White of Anchor Realty Antigua & Barbuda

• Previously Offered for $2.1M. No Reserve.

398 Irvington Court, Colorado Springs, CO

• Bid Online June 29–July 2

• In cooperation with Russ Winther of Mountain Peak Realty LLC

• Previously Offered for $1.45M. No Reserve.

The Ledges at Espiritu, Residence 2, Los Cabos, Mexico

• Bid Online July 9–14

• In cooperation with Andrea Geisler of Del Mar Real Estate

• Previously Offered for $3.95M. No Reserve.

Oasis Palmilla, Parcels A & B, Los Cabos, Mexico

• Bid Online July 9–14

• In cooperation with Andrea Geisler of Del Mar Real Estate

• Previously Offered for $3.8M. Selling Separately or Collectively No Reserve.

559 Eagle Drive, Vail Valley, CO

• Bid Online July 10–13

• In cooperation with Betsy Bradley of Keller Williams Mountain Properties

• Previously Offered for $5.95M. No Reserve.

144 Castle Peak Gate, Vail Valley, CO

• Bid Online July 13–16

• In cooperation with Tye Stockton and Tom Dunn of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

• Previously Offered for $4.245M. No Reserve.

463 & 464 Pinnacle View Drive, Durango, CO

• Bid Online July 14–16

• In cooperation with Zach and Tom Morse of Legacy Properties West Sotheby’s International Realty

• Previously Offered for $6.2M. No Reserve.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property closed will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. Visit ConciergeAuctions.com to view all current auctions.



About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.