Missouri Department of Agriculture follows EPA guidance on dicamba

JEFFERSON CITY —

Missouri certified private and commercial applicators may continue to use existing stocks of the three dicamba herbicides Engenia, FeXapan and XtendiMax through July 31, 2020, according to the formal Cancellation Order issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on June 8. Any of these three products purchased after June 3, 2020, should be returned to the registrants for proper disposal.

The Cancellation Order issued by the EPA yesterday evening provides the following guidance for the three dicamba products:

Prohibits distribution or sale by pesticide registrants Prohibits sale by distributors or retailers, except for return sales back to registrants for proper disposal Allows for use consistent with label directions by certified commercial applicators if it was in their possession on or before June 3, 2020 Allows for use consistent with label directions by certified private applicators if it was in their possession on or before June 3, 2020

All use of Engenia, FeXapan and XtendiMax will be prohibited after July 31, 2020. Additionally, applicators should use these three products in accordance with label guidelines.

The federal guidance provided by EPA supersedes the Department’s statement issued on June 5, 2020. Any additional guidance will be provided at Agriculture.Mo.Gov/dicamba.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.