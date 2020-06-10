Lionsgate Think Like A Dog Family Movie Releases Today

Think Like A Dog

Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel Lead a New Breed of Comedy Premiering in Households Everywhere June 9 from Lionsgate®

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don’t miss the paws-itively heartwarming family comedy Think Like a Dog, premiering on Digital, and On Demand June 9 from Lionsgate. The film will be available on Blu-ray (plus Digital), and DVD the same day. A doggone good time for all ages, the film stars Gabriel Bateman (Annabelle, Benji, Playmobil: The Movie), Kunal Nayyar (TV’s “The Big Bang Theory,” Trolls, Ice Age: Continental Drift), Julia Jones (TV’s “The Mandalorian,” “Westworld,” The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), Janet Montgomery (The Space Between Us, TV’s “New Amsterdam”), Bryan Callen (TV’s “The Goldbergs,” “Schooled,” The Hangover), Todd Stashwick as the voice of “Henry” (TV’s “12 Monkeys,” “Phineas and Ferb”), with Megan Fox (Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Jennifer’s Body), and Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight), and is written and directed by Daytime Emmy® nominee Gil Junger (1997, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, TV’s “Ellen”) and produced by Andrew Lazar (American Sniper, 10 Things I Hate About You), Cory Chen (upcoming The Doorman), and Linshu Zhang.

Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in this whimsical family comedy about a boy and his dog, and a science project that will change all of their lives forever. Think Like a Dog follows 12-year-old Oliver, a tech prodigy whose middle-school science fair experiment goes awry, creating a telepathic connection between him and his furry friend, Henry. The bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer as they join forces to comically overcome complications at school, and help Oliver’s parents rekindle their marriage along the way.

The Think Like a Dog special features include an audio commentary with writer-director Gil Junger and a making-of featurette, allowing an inside look at what it took to make this family-friendly flick. The Think Like a Dog Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $19.99 and $19.98, respectively.

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Year of Production: 2018

Title Copyright: Think Like a Dog © 2019 M-Star Development, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials © 2020 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Type: Home Entertainment Premiere

Rating: PG for rude and suggestive material

Genre: Family, Comedy

Closed-Captioned: N/A

Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH

Feature Run Time: 91 Minutes

Blu-ray Format: 1080p High Definition, 16x9 (1.85:1) Presentation

DVD Format: 16x9 (1.85:1) Presentation

Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio™

DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio