Water main repair at Hwy 61-Hwy 43 in Winona expected to cause traffic delays June 10 (June 9, 2020)

WINONA, Minn. — Motorists at Hwy 61 and Hwy 43 in Winona are likely to experience traffic delays on Wednesday, June 10 as crews repair a water main in the median near the intersection, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The traffic signals at the intersection will be flashing red, a signal to stop and then proceed when clear, so that crews can repair a water main in the Hwy 61 median. Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and the signals will be returned to regular cycles (red, yellow, green) once the work is complete on Wednesday.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

