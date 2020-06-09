Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Water main repair at Hwy 61-Hwy 43 in Winona expected to cause traffic delays June 10 (June 9, 2020)

WINONA, Minn. — Motorists at Hwy 61 and Hwy 43 in Winona are likely to experience traffic delays on Wednesday, June 10 as crews repair a water main in the median near the intersection, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The traffic signals at the intersection will be flashing red, a signal to stop and then proceed when clear, so that crews can repair a water main in the Hwy 61 median. Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and the signals will be returned to regular cycles (red, yellow, green) once the work is complete on Wednesday.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

