MnDOT to host virtual Coffee and Conversation (June 9, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a virtual Coffee and Conversation event Tuesday, June 16, at 2 p.m.

Project Managers Alex Peritz and Randy Costley will talk about 2020 construction projects for the northern region of MnDOT District 1, which includes portions of St. Louis, Itasca and Koochiching counties. They will also talk in detail about the Highway 2 road construction project and the Bigfork demonstration project.

Everyone is welcome to attend the virtual meeting and ask questions about any MnDOT-related projects. A recording of the presentation will also be posted on the district’s webpage for those unable to attend the meeting live.

To join the meeting, please visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/ and click on the meeting link.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

