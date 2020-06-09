Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, Speaking at the Freedom Summit Global Online Conference 2020

Marie Diamond will share about “How your office is creating 33% of your business results”.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Diamond, global transformational eader and Feng Shui Master is thrilled to be participating in the Freedom Summit Global Online Conference where she will share about “How your office is creating 33% of your business results”. She will teach how to enhance your office space based on your personal energy number to create success and abundance. Freedom Summit Global is geared towards enabling people to become digital entrepreneurs, thus fostering their time, location, and financial independence. Inclusivity and the creation of a positive, proactive and global environment are the main drivers for all activities. It gathers thought leaders around the globe to help aspiring entrepreneurs to grow and build their traditional and digital business providing the blueprints and strategies thru Mindset, Making and Monetizing talks.

“Free yourself from the 9 to 5 grind, traffic and low salaries. Work when you want, where you want for how much money you want,” states Freedom Summit Global. “BE FREE. This is what we are all about: to help you become independent!”

Freedom Summit Global Online is finally happening on June 12th,13th, and 14th, 2020. These are three Days of Mindset and making & monetizing tips will be given to help you navigate to the new normal. Marie Diamond and more than 36 thought leaders around the globe will help you get back on a new track. Learn how to achieve time, location & financial independence and get all the insider details, success blueprints, and strategies to build a thriving online business.

On June 13th 9.30 am Paris time, Marie will be revealing “How your office is creating 33% of your business results” so you can start using her tips to improve your overall business situation.

Marie Diamond

https://mariediamond.com/

Marie Diamond is one of the world’s top transformational leaders, speakers, and internationally bestselling authors. A renowned voice on Law of Attraction, Feng Shui, and Dowsing, Marie Diamond is the creator of the Diamond Feng Shui, Diamond Dowsing, and Inner Diamond Meditation Programs. A ‘seer’ in a modern context, Marie was the only European star featured in the worldwide phenomenon The Secret. Latest movies she contributes to are “Beyond The Secret” and “Thoughts Become Things” in 2020.

Marie merges her profound intuitive knowledge of Energy and the Law of Attraction, with her extensive studies of Quantum Physics, Meditation, Feng Shui, and Dowsing to transform the success, financial situations, relationships, motivations, and inspirations of individuals, organizations, and corporations. Her clients include billionaires, A-list celebrities in film and music (Steven Spielberg, The Rolling Stones, Paula Abdul, etc.), top-selling writers, motivational speakers (Rhonda Byrne, Jack Canfield, Bob Proctor, Marianne Williamson, Vishen Lakhiani, etc.), world-class athletes, leading CEOs, Fortune 500 Companies (BP-Amoco, Exxon Mobil, etc.), MLM Companies (Lyoness, WorldVentures, Nikken, Herbalife,etc.). Globally, Marie has assisted government leaders, and governmental organizations in Belgium, Kazakhstan, Russia, Iceland, USA, Canada, and Mexico by providing comprehensive advice and solutions based on her expertise.

Marie is a Founding Member of the Global Transformational Leadership Council and is both Founder and President of the Association of Transformational Leaders of Europe. Marie has established a world-class reputation for transforming the success, health, relationships, and spiritual wisdom for millions of people. She is someone that thousands of entrepreneurs, businesses, and corporations turn to for unique insights and guidance with branding, marketing, and business decisions. She is also knighted to Dame Commander for her contribution to Humanity.