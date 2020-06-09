McClancy Seasoning Expanding Operations in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – McClancy Seasoning, a leading food product innovation and manufacturing company, today announced plans to expand its Lancaster County operations. The investment of over $9.4 million is projected to create 108 new jobs, more than doubling the company’s employment.

Founded in 1947, McClancy Seasoning began as a manufacturer of spices for sausage makers in the Carolinas. In 1983, the company moved its operations to Lancaster County and has grown into one of the largest spice companies in the Southeast. Today, the company produces a variety of seasonings and serves as a full-service food production company offering ready-to-prepare food products and convenience items. The family-owned company’s research and development center creates distinctive and customizable products to meet the demands of a fast-paced and constantly changing market.

With two locations in Indian Land, McClancy Seasoning is expanding operations at both facilities. The company is adding a 20,000-square-foot expansion at its 1 Spice Road facility and a 50,000-square-foot expansion at its facility located at 8746 Charlotte Highway. The expansions will enable the company to significantly grow production and distribution capabilities for major fast food restaurants, food manufacturers and its private label packaging.

The expansion is expected to be completed by September 2021. Individuals interested in joining the McClancy Seasoning team should visit http://www.mcclancy.com/contact.

Quotes

“McClancy Seasoning company is pleased to announce our intention to expand our operations and expansion of employment in Lancaster County. We have expanded our operations since moving to the county in 1984 to two locations in 1993. We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Lancaster County Economic Development and the county council to support our growth and look forward to remaining a part of the community for years to come. At McClancy our mission is to nourish, delight and exceed expectations of families across the globe every meal, every day.” –McClancy Seasoning President Reid Wilkerson

“It is always great to see a company succeeding in our state - especially a family-owned business like McClancy Seasoning. This company’s decision to invest more than $9 million and create 108 new jobs is great news for the Lancaster County community and the hardworking people who live there.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s business-friendly environment, skilled workforce and unparalleled infrastructure offer a recipe for success for companies to thrive. Congratulations to McClancy Seasoning, and we look forward to seeing even more continued success in the years ahead. ” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“This is very exciting news for Lancaster County. McClancy Seasoning is one of our long-standing manufacturers. Their commitment to invest in our community is welcome news. Over half the company’s employees reside in Lancaster County, and more job opportunities are on the way. The team effort displayed by McClancy Seasoning’s President Reid Wilkerson, Lancaster County Department of Economic Development’s Jamie Gilbert and the South Carolina Department of Commerce was tremendous. Lancaster County Council thanks them for their efforts.” -Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper

“Existing businesses are a top priority, and we appreciate all that McClancy Seasoning has meant to our community over many years. From the outset, Lancaster County was committed to ensuring that McClancy would continue to grow and prosper in the county for another 40 years. Their expansion reflects the outstanding business climate our county and state afford, and the importance we place on meeting the needs of existing industry.” -Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert