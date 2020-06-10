Manning Pool Service to be Featured on KPRC News Segment on June 15th, 2020
The focus of the interview will be to discuss the company’s renowned pool repair services.
We know our clients’ pools are a huge investment for them and we strive to ensure their pools continue to be fun, safe, and beautiful experiences”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manning Pool Service is pleased to announce it will be featured on a KPRC news segment to discuss its pool repair services on June 15th, 2020 at 1pm CST.
— Jeff Manning
Manning Pool Service is a one-stop-shop for pool repair services in the Greater Houston Area. The company provides comprehensive pool services, including pool cleaning, pool maintenance, pool renovations, pool automation, pool inspections, and pool equipment repair.
In the company’s recent news, Manning Pool Service is excited to announce it was recently interviewed by KPRC, one of the most popular news stations in the Houston area. This interview is to be aired on June 15th, 2020 at 1 pm CST and will discuss the company’s renowned pool repair services.
“We are extremely excited to showcase our services on the June 15th news segment,” says co-founder of Manning Pool Services, Jeff Manning. “We’ve worked tirelessly to build an inspired and knowledgeable team of people who consistently offer outstanding customer service to the Houston area. We know our clients’ pools are a huge investment for them and we strive to ensure their pools continue to be fun, safe, and beautiful experiences.”
“We hope our KPRC news segment helps pool owners to understand more about the importance of properly maintaining their pool while becoming familiar with our extensive services,” Jeff says. “No matter what you need to keep your pool looking great and functioning properly, we can help.”
For more information about Manning Pool Service, please visit the company’s website at www.manningpoolservice.com.
About the Company
Founded in 2001 by Jeff Manning, Manning Pool Service has consistently provided extensive pool service and repair expertise for the Greater Houston Area. Jeff has guided his sons to become masters in the trade and looks forward to handing them the keys to his kingdom in the future.
The matriarch of the family, Susan Manning, has an extensive background in landscape architecture and a keen eye for aesthetics. Together, Susan and Jeff bring over 50 years of combined experience to the pool industry.
In 2020, Jeffrey and Susan Manning officially passed the torch to their sons and daughter-in-law to continue the tradition of customer-first pool service and top-notch customer support. In a short time, they have expanded the service area to all of Greater Houston and were recently featured in Pool Pro Magazine's 30 Under 40.
Jeff Manning
Manning Pool Service
+1 713-255-8325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn