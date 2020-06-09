Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Out-of-state trainee tests positive for COVID-19

Jun 9, 2020

Camp GuernseyAn out-of-state trainee present for training tested positive for COVID-19 at Camp Guernsey.

This individual was immediately isolated following the recognition of symptoms until being transported to home station. All individuals who made contact with this individual have been notified are currently non-symptomatic and have also returned to their home station.

All work areas and training locations are in the process of being sanitized in order to mitigate the risk of spread. Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center continues to take proper precautions to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers.

“The health and welfare of our force and community remain the top priority as we continue to take steps toward slowing the spread of the virus,” said Col. Joe Huss, Garrison Commander, Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center.

If you have questions, please call the Deputy Base Operations Manager, Mr. Rob Cain at 307-836-7834.

Out-of-state trainee tests positive for COVID-19

