Hwy 15 opens southwest of Brownton (June 9, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – (1:00 p.m.) Highway 15 has reopened from McLeod County Road 17 to U.S. Highway 212. It was closed earlier today due to a vehicle rollover.
Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.
###
There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,016 in the last 365 days.
WILLMAR, Minn. – (1:00 p.m.) Highway 15 has reopened from McLeod County Road 17 to U.S. Highway 212. It was closed earlier today due to a vehicle rollover.
Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.
###