Hwy 14 reopens after closure west of Eyota for railroad bridge repairs (June 9, 2020)

EYOTA, Minn. – Hwy 14 west of Eyota has reopened after the Canadian Pacific Railway completed bridge repairs over the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The four-week closure was between Chester Woods Park and Eyota.

Hwy 14 will be detoured again beginning in August for culvert replacement work near Chester. Motorists interested in the project can visit the MnDOT website and sign up for email updates. The website is at: www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy14-drainage/index.html

MnDOT reminds motorists about safety in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel time

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

