Register for game damage roster starting June 15

Hunting

Tue Jun 09 13:43:49 MDT 2020

Hunters interested in participating in “game-damage” hunts on private land or possible management hunts this year have from June 15 to July 15 to register online with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Hunters from this roster may be identified for three types of hunts: game damage, management and dispersal. The roster is used by FWP to efficiently respond to landowners in the prevention or reduction of damage primarily caused by deer, elk and antelope.

Prospective hunters can learn more details and register online at fwp.mt.gov. Click "Hunt Roster." To register, hunters will need their ALS number.

After the registration deadline, FWP will conduct a computerized random drawing process that will award placement of all prospective hunters on the rosters. Results will be available by July 20 to hunters through MyFWP.

The hunts, if they occur, can take place between Aug. 15, 2020, and Feb. 15, 2021.