Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,004 in the last 365 days.

Register for game damage roster starting June 15

Hunting

Tue Jun 09 13:43:49 MDT 2020

Hunters interested in participating in “game-damage” hunts on private land or possible management hunts this year have from June 15 to July 15 to register online with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Hunters from this roster may be identified for three types of hunts: game damage, management and dispersal. The roster is used by FWP to efficiently respond to landowners in the prevention or reduction of damage primarily caused by deer, elk and antelope.

Prospective hunters can learn more details and register online at fwp.mt.gov. Click "Hunt Roster." To register, hunters will need their ALS number.

After the registration deadline, FWP will conduct a computerized random drawing process that will award placement of all prospective hunters on the rosters. Results will be available by July 20 to hunters through MyFWP.

The hunts, if they occur, can take place between Aug. 15, 2020, and Feb. 15, 2021.

You just read:

Register for game damage roster starting June 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.