Fitbod releases Android version of its popular data-driven workout app

Fitbod, an App Store Editors’ Choice fitness app that uses data analytics to build personalized daily workout routines, has now released an Android version.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Apple Store chart-topping fitness app Fitbod (an App Store Editors’ Choice) that uses sophisticated data analytics to automatically build personalized daily workout routines, has now found a home on the Android platform, greatly expanding its reach—the app has a rating of 4.8 on the App Store for iOS, based on more than 91,000 reviews. A trial version of the Android version can be downloaded on the Google Play Store https://bit.ly/37c8sU , or the Fitbod website, https://fitbod.me Fitbod takes the guesswork out of exercising by recommending workouts geared to each person’s fitness goals, level of fitness and physical condition. Guided by best practices in strength training and fitness science, Fitbod is a fitness lover’s dream, making workouts efficient, fun, and optimizing results for everyone from exercise novices to advanced athletes.The good news is that for all its sophistication, Fitbod is an affordable tool for nearly everyone. After three complimentary trial workouts, users can subscribe to the app for only $9.99 per month or get an annual subscription for $59.99.Fitbod generates a new personalized workout whenever you need it, taking into account what equipment and time is available, the user’s workout preferences and limitations, and information logged in from previous workouts.Fitbod’s routines can be built from more than 400 pieces of gym equipment, including specially designed routines for the BOSU Balance Trainer. Users who want to work out at home can even choose bodyweight-only routines that require no gym equipment.The app was originally launched for iOS on the App Store in 2015. It is a 2019 Apple Store Editor’s Choice pick and has a 4.8 rating based on more than 91,000 reviews.Fitbod was created by co-founders Allen Chen and Jesse Venticinque to take advantage of breakthroughs in data analytics that make it possible to create fitness routines that are personalized while being based on best practices in strength training and fitness science.Prior to co-founding Fitbod, Venticinque, with a background in human-computer interaction and cognitive sciences (Carnegie Mellon University and UCLA), led mobile product design efforts at LinkedIn and is a startup veteran of companies such as Slideshare, Altschool and Predictify.“Consumer fitness tech today is like Google Maps without the directions feature. We have data-rich maps of people’s physical activity, but fail to help them navigate towards real results,” said Venticinque. “Fitbod bridges the gap, enabled by cutting edge personalization technology such as machine learning and predictive analytics. Resistance-training is the perfect type of exercise for this application. The activity naturally produces highly structured data (sets, reps, weight, equipment, etc.) and people vary widely in physical capability, making personalization critical to providing value.”Allen Chen had a computer engineering background and worked in the financial industry as a high-frequency trading strategist. He used machine learning and data analytics to develop optimized trading and portfolio strategies for clients. “Through my lifelong passion for strength and sports training, I realized that the data analytics approach used to design and engineer investment strategies could be leveraged to create optimal fitness plans as well,” he said. “It may seem counter-intuitive that algorithms could guide such a human activity as strength training but actually the data helps to personalize and humanize the workout experience.”Chen explained that according to fitness experts, daily routines need to vary from day to day in order to achieve best results. People’s lifestyles also dictate that exercise routines should be flexible. Depending on the day and circumstances, people may have a long or a short amount of time to work out. They may choose to go to the gym, work out at home, or may be on the road without access to their usual facilities and equipment. Fitbod takes all these factors into account and automatically designs an optimal workout routine for that day, based on what equipment and time period is available.”All Fitbod’s suggested exercises are based upon best practices in strength training and fitness science. Fitbod has teamed with highly regarded fitness pros Chris Matsui, Nick Cerone, and Irene Gardner, who help architect the routines Fitbod recommends to achieve each users fitness goals, from muscle tone and bodybuilding to Olympic and Powerlifting. Routines can include such contemporary fitness approaches as supersets and circuit training. Fitbod users can master their daily routine by using available videos and text to learn about each exercise and view the proper way to perform it.One of Fitbod’s strongest features is its ability to design workout routines that minimize the risk of injury. Fitbod tracks the user’s workout history and determines the muscle recovery state—which muscle groups need complete rest, or less intense exercise, so they won’t be overstrained. Over time, the daily workout routines become more individualized and challenging, pushing users to stretch their limits and reach their goals.Personal trainers have found value in using Fitbod to assist them in their work with clients. “Fitbod is like having a technical assistant to assist me as I work with my clients,” said personal fitness trainer Nick Cerone. “Fitbod does the heavy lifting when it comes to designing the daily routine, calculating calories burned, determining muscle recovery states and tracking progress. This frees me up to concentrate on motivating and encouraging my clients while I use my training expertise to make sure they use proper form. Fitbod is a win-win for everyone.”Personalizing workout routinesThe personalization process starts when new users create a profile by entering individual fitness information, including their height, weight, gender and age, their fitness experience, physical limitations, available equipment and their fitness goals. Fitness activities can be targeted toward general fitness, strength training, muscle tone, bodybuilding, powerlifting and even Olympic weightlifting. Height, weight, age, available equipment and available workout time can be modified as often as needed so that the recommended workout fits into the user’s day. Fitbod can also pull in physical data from Apple Health—another iOS app—to keep the user’s workout history up to date. Finally, the app analyzes data from previous workouts to determine the muscle recovery state—which muscle groups need to recuperate and shouldn’t be exercised until another day.Having considered these factors, Fitbod automatically creates a list of recommended exercises for the day, including the weights to be used and the number of required reps and sets. Users who are unfamiliar with an exercise can access instructional videos and text through the app. Each exercise is described, instructions are offered, and Fitbod tells them which muscle groups are involved. Exercise modifications are suggested for people with physical limitations.The workout routines can incorporate more than sixty categories of equipment including free weights, bars and benches, cable machines, weight machines and other equipment including resistance bands. The app will also recommend warm-up and cool-down exercises and cardio routines to augment the strength-focused exercises.To help keep subscribers motivated, Fitbod subscribers get a Weekly Workout Report which includes such stats as Total Weight Lifted, Number of Logged Workouts, Total Workout Duration, Total Calories Burned and Exercises Performed. Personal Bests and workout streaks are also recorded as Fitbod Achievements.About FitbodFitbod, Inc. is the developer of the Fitbod app, a technology platform that designs deeply personalized workout plans, allowing users to get the maximum benefit from their fitness program. Using machine learning, data analytics, user data and exercise science best practices, the app creates optimized and personalized workout routines. In short, Fitbod helps users reach fitness goals efficiently and safely. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fitbod, Inc. is co-founded by Jesse Venticinque and Allen Chen.Fitbod is currently available for iOS devices at the App Store. For more information about Fitbod, please visit the website at https://fitbod.me Follow Fitbod:On Facebook at https://facebook.com/fitbodapp On Twitter at https://twitter.com/fitbodapp On Instagram at https://instagram.com/fitbodapp

