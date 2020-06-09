Jewelry Maker Surprised by Sudden Popularity of Her Toilet Paper Earrings
As supply hoarding abounded people found humor in a uncertain situation. These toilet paper earrings provid a funny gift that brings laughter through the mail.
Every one who sees these likes them. What a great momento for 2020.”SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business owner and jewelry designer Megan Petersen had been making and selling beaded toilet paper earrings for several years. Then 2020 happened and they went viral.
— Review from customer Ruth B. Haag
"Normally these toilet paper earrings sold a few pairs around Christmas time," Megan explains, "Mostly as gag gifts for white elephant parties... that sort of thing."
But when COVID-19 became a reality and the toilet paper hoarding and subsequent memes making fun of said hoarding infiltrated the Internet, people were looking for some humor in an otherwise anxiety-inducing situation. Megan's toilet paper earrings provided the perfect socially-distant gift solution.
People began purchasing pairs of toilet paper earrings from Megan's website, meganpetersenjewelry.com, and having them shipped to a friend or family member that they could no longer see in person due to self-precautions and stay-at-home restrictions. Essentially, they provided a way for people to share a laugh by sending them as a surprise gift through the mail.
One online reviewer describes her pair of earrings as "perfectly bad taste" while another as an "adorable and perfect little gift." Pointedly, another states, "If the TP had gone the OTHER way, I would not have ordered" - referring, of course, to the proper direction to place toilet paper on its holder.
Even as the supply hoarding has subsided, collectors are still grabbing up pairs of these funny accessories as a commemorative token for the crazy year we've experienced that isn't even halfway over. To keep up with demand, Megan has trained two assistants on her unique process of making the earrings. This way, despite the influx of orders, she can continue to get shipments out in her usual 1-3 day turnaround time.
