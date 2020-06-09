Zorbies announces New Design of Men's Washable Reusable Incontinence Underwear

Zorbies is a new high quality brand of washable incontinence underwear that combines style, comfort and up to eight layers of premium incontinence protection.

While there are some washable incontinence underwear products on the market, what sets Zorbies apart is superior design, comfortable, high performance fabrics and high quality craftsmanship.” — Michael Alexander Krzyston

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zorbies is a new high quality brand of washable incontinence underwear that looks, feels and wears like regular underwear, yet gives up to eight layers of premium incontinence protection.

Zorbies men’s incontinence briefs are already available online at zorbies.com, as well as other online stores, and a women’s line is planned for the near future. Zorbies offers two product lines, ZorbWear and PocketWear. Both lines are hand crafted by tailors and seamstresses, and both are machine washable and reusable.

ZorbWear has a premium incontinence protection system called ZorbLock built directly into the underwear. There are five different types of fabrics in the ZorbLock system, and some are in multiple layers depending on the absorbency level. Men’s LightZorb briefs, the light absorbent underwear line, have six total layers and are suitable for men with drips and dribbles. Men’s ModerateZorb briefs have eight total layers and protect against light to moderate leaks.

Men’s ZorbWear is designed to appeal to active men who are out and about and want discreet protection so they can feel comfortable that no one will know what they are wearing, even in locker rooms.

The PocketWear line is designed to hold a disposable incontinence pad. It has a 2-layer pocket and the pad goes between them. The first layer of the Pocket next to skin is wicking to let moisture into the pad. The second is waterproof to give extra protection against leakage through to clothing. This product keeps disposable pads more securely in place.

Men’s PocketWear appeals to pad users for two reasons. First, pads stay put so the leak protection they give can be more secure. Second, PocketWear’s waterproof layer is extra protection for clothing.

Zorbies and Zorbies.com are owned and operated by Ready to Buy, LLC a US company.

Contact orderzandhelp@zorbies.com for more information.